“George,” a short novel written for children, has polarized opinions in much the same way as the existence of people like its transgender protagonist since a county resident filed an objection to the book with Moore County Schools late last year.
An advisory committee appointed by the Board of Education weighed into the debate this past week. Having reviewed and discussed the book, the committee of educators and parents has recommended “George” be allowed to remain in the media centers at McDeeds Creek Elementary and Union Pines High schools. That recommendation echoes separate reports from committees at each school that initially reviewed the book last month.
Whether the two schools will be allowed to keep “George” on their shelves, will ultimately be up to the school board, which is expected to consider the latest recommendation at its March 7 meeting.
“George” was written by Alex Gino and published by Scholastic in 2015. Its publisher and most reviews of the book recommend it for older elementary and middle school readers.
The school board has heard a range of opinions on the issue over the last two months. Some cite a list of excerpts circulating online in describing it as pornographic. Others have held it up as appealing to diverse interests and have protested anything resembling a book ban.
Discussion by the district-level committee has fallen somewhere in the middle over the course of three meetings since the board appointed it earlier this month. The committee’s recommendation to keep the book in both schools was decided in two separate votes this week, neither of which was unanimous.
Several committee members abstained from each vote. The vote to recommend retaining “George” at McDeeds Creek fell 9-3, while the Union Pines “keep” vote was 12-1.
The committee reviewed the school board’s policy on selecting and evaluating instructional materials as well as both schools’ original reports on “George.” Those reports emphasized that the book’s central theme deals with anti-bullying and self-discovering, and claim that its availability, and books like it, help foster an atmosphere of relationship-building and trust.
Committee members also consulted the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights, and reviews from publications including Booklist, Kirkus Reviews, School Library Journal, and Publishers’ Weekly that generally support the novel as a selection for children aged 9 through 12.
Several members of the committee, having read the book, expressed concerns with it as an appropriate option for children in third grade and below. But most of them in their final vote deferred to the earlier review by McDeeds Creek staff and parents.
“I like the flexibility of having our community decide such things and I appreciate board policy, which states that there’s a process to decide what goes in our library,” said Shaun Krencicki, principal at West End Elementary.
“There’s value in that, having a local process to decide the needs, because our school district is broad and we have different areas with different needs and McDeeds Creek has done that. I’m just concerned, as a principal, to go in and say that I want to override or impose my decision on a community that already did this process.”
“George” has been on the shelves at McDeeds Creek since the school opened in the fall of 2019 and has been checked out twice. The book arrived at that school as part of a bulk “starter” purchase suggested by a supplier, rather than being individually selected by a librarian or teacher.
Union Pines bought the book in the spring of 2021, and it has not been checked out. Johnna Davis, media specialist at North Moore High, said that in that case ordering the book was most likely an intentional choice.
“I read reviews on each title I purchase, and I’m sure all the other schools do as well. McDeeds Creek was a little bit different because it was a huge bulk order for a new school,” she said. “But generally we do read reviews of every single book. People find it hard to believe sometimes, but to make a decision for your school and your population and to be informed we do that.”
The complaint, filed by Carthage resident Jim Pedersen, highlighted the novel’s brief description of genitalia, mention of “dirty magazines,” and one character’s crude allusion to a sex change operation as evidence that the novel was inappropriate for school children.
Most of the committee felt that, in context, those excerpts were not offensive. North Moore Principal Jenny Purvis pointed out that the only mention of “dirty magazines” came when the protagonist’s older brother mistook copies of fashion and entertainment publications, aimed at women, that George secretly read in the bathroom.
Peggy Sexton, an Elise Middle parent, was the only one on the committee to cast votes to remove “George” from both schools. She said that the decision to keep or remove any book should be based on more than just the broad criteria in the school board’s policy.
“A book of this nature does not belong on the shelves of an elementary school, or a middle school in my opinion, and just to have those guidelines as the only determining factor just doesn’t seem right,” she said.
“I understand that it’s free will, but at the same time it’s there and it’s available and it shouldn’t be available. Why would you want to expose children in third, fourth, fifth grade to that type of material?”
Crystal Dugan, whose daughter attends McDeeds Creek, said that students have almost unfettered access to far more questionable material outside of their schools, whether firsthand or through other children.
“The things that my daughter comes back to me, from what is being told to her by other fifth-graders who simply have access to the whole open Internet, is more concerning to me than something that is written in this book,” said Dugan.
“This book is written in a way that gives you compassion and understanding of someone else, and I just don’t think that their maturity level should be questioned — because they have open access to everything else that parents are allowing.”
The committee discussed restricting the book only to fourth- and fifth-graders as a possible option. The media centers can set an alert when individual students try to check out certain materials — graphic novels, for instance — but that can be hard to enforce in schools that allow self-checkout while the media specialist is teaching a class.
“I was actually surprised that it wasn’t in a middle school library,” said Crains Creek Middle Principal Melonie Jones. “It's kind of this, what we sort of call this ‘coming-of-age transition,’ where we explore. Really there's no set age at which that occurs.”
Leigh White, who represented Union Pines on the committee, voted to keep “George” on the shelves there. White, also the parent of a middle school student, voted against it for McDeeds Creek and suggested that it be offered to students only by a guidance counselor as appropriate.
“If the committee votes to keep it and there is disagreement, I can see this process becoming an issue where the majority rules,” she said. “I mean, we can’t ask every parent of a student at that school their opinion on every book in the library, because that’s really what we’re trying to figure out: what do the majority of the parents at that school want their children to be reading?”
Most of the committee fell on the side of allowing the general student body broader access to materials, and leaving case-by-case considerations of whether or not a specific book is suitable for an individual student up to that child’s parents.
Jenny Purvis pointed out that her school, North Moore High, could conceivably field complaints about the three versions of the Bible available in its media center.
“If we open this up and we start banning books, this topic, then we’re going to open up every complaint for every other book that we have and it could be on the extreme end,” she said.
“Even though you may not find value in this one, or think it’s really appropriate personally for a specific grade level, are there others that you find real value in that other people may not ..., and would you want those removed?”
The advisory committee is scheduled to meet a final time this coming week to review its final recommendation and the reports that will be presented to the school board. The Moore County Board of Education is scheduled to review those reports in March before voting on the matter.
