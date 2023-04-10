Organizations vying for local funds from a landmark settlement with the pharmaceutical companies that abetted the national opioid epidemic will soon have their proposals reviewed by a special committee.
Earlier this year, the Moore County Board of Commissioners appointed members Frank Quis and John Ritter to lead a task force focusing on the opioid crisis. With authorization from the board, the two commissioners established a five-person committee that met last week to discuss a process for soliciting and reviewing applications from entities that hope to receive funding from Moore County’s $6.2 million share of the settlement.
The money will be paid out over the next 18 years. Over $811,000 has already been allocated and must be awarded to organizations that offer programs or services for people in the throes of addiction.
County attorney Misty Leland said only applicants with at least three years of experience and “demonstrated success” will be considered. Their proposals must “identify and directly address a need related to reducing opioid overdoses and related deaths through prevention, treatment, recovery, harm reduction and other life-saving programs,” among other requirements.
The deadline for proposals is 4 p.m. Friday, after which point they will be forwarded to the Review and Recommendation Committee for consideration. Tony Price, director and CEO of Moore Free and Charitable Clinic and the current chairman of the Moore County Board of Health, was selected to lead the committee. Other members include:
• Catherine Graham, a former clerk of superior court for Moore County and past member of the Board of Commissioners;
• Dr. Paul Kuzma, an anesthesiologist with FirstHealth of the Carolinas and a former member of the Board of Health;
• Anne Kimball, director of community relations, communications and training for the Sandhills Center; and
• Becky Cameron of Moore Pretrial Services and Moore Alternative Solutions.
“We are so pleased with the individuals who have come together to serve,” Ritter said of the group. “We think we have an excellent team.”
The committee will present its recommendations to the commissioners, who will then take the unusual step of voting on the proposals by written ballot. Nick Picerno, chairman of the board, said this is meant to prevent the commissioners from influencing one another by announcing their votes.
The national settlement stems from a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma, along with the “big three” drug distributors: Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen. Leland was part of a group of five county attorneys that created the statewide allocation agreement ensuring that North Carolina’s portion of the settlement would be distributed fairly across the state’s 100 counties.
A record 107,622 people died of drug overdose in the U.S. in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with three quarters of those deaths involving opioids. Nearly 4,000 fatal overdoses were linked to North Carolina — a 26-percent increase from 2020.
Individuals representing organizations who wish to apply for funding should contact Terra Vuncannon, purchasing manager for the county, by emailing tvuncannon@moorecountync.gov or calling 910-947-7118.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.