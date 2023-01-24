Members of the Carthage Century Committee recently distributed over $24,000 in grants to help downtown business owners enhance their establishments.
Eleven businesses received checks ranging from $1,300 to $2,345 from the nonprofit committee. The money was provided by the Duke Energy Foundation to “recognize the value that small businesses bring to creating vibrant downtowns,” according to a news release.
In a phone interview with The Pilot, Tommy Phillips, spokesperson for the committee, said funding was awarded to nearly every business that applied for it. Phillips and other members of the organization personally delivered checks to recipients.
The Old Buggy Inn, a bed-and-breakfast in the 300 block of McReynolds Street, received $2,345. Owners Scott and Karyl Chase plan to use the grant to install new lighting around the historic property, which dates back to the 1880s.
“We look forward to adding to the revitalization of Carthage and making The Old Buggy Inn the ‘shining star’ entering into the historic section of our town,” Scott Chase said in a statement.
Businesses were also allowed to apply for grants to reimburse themselves for projects that had already been completed or were in progress. The Matthew Rothbeind law office, for example, received $2,087 for a two-sided sign that was partially finished when the South McNeill Street practice first requested funding.
“We are proud to be in downtown Carthage and a part of any revitalization plans,” Rothbeind said of the grant.
Other businesses that received funding include The Watering Can, City Barber Shop, Eliza Quinn Creates, James Epps Agency, Limitless Meal Supply, H&S Tire and Auto, Lisa's Boutique, Heads Up Barber Shop and The Soup Company.
Pat Jackson, member of the Carthage Century Committee, said the organization was “created for the sole purpose of supporting economic activity in our town.”
“We’ve worked diligently through the years to keep our downtown viable,” Jackson said. “These funds will greatly enhance our commitment to help today's Carthage downtown small businesses grow and prosper.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
