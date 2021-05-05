Moore County residents will not see a property tax increase this year, County Manager Wayne Vest said Tuesday during a brief update on the proposed budget.
Vest said he plans to propose a 51-cent flat tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year and the advanced life support tax, paid by all county property owners, would also remain at 4 cents.
However, Vest said he is “still working to finalize” a request by the Moore County Fire Commission to increase the countywide fire tax from 9.5 cents to 10.5 cents.
First implemented five years ago, the unified fire tax replaced a variable rate system. It also established a funding formula to enable over a dozen individual fire districts/departments to meet standards for providing a minimum level of service in terms of manpower and apparatus. The formula takes into account call volumes and the size of each service district.
At 9.5 cents, the fire tax generates approximately $5,250,000 million in revenue or 89.1 percent of the funding formula recommendation. A one-cent increase to 10.5 cents would generate approximately $5,752,000 million in revenue or 97.6 percent of the funding formula recommendation.
Vest noted that even if the county holds the line at 9.5 cents, the unified fire tax revenue will slightly increase next year as a result of the increased tax base. In addition, he noted the county is looking at whether American Rescue Plan pandemic-relief funds can be used for funding fire response needs across the county.
In 2019, the county’s property tax rate increased by 4.5 cents to 51 cents in part to fund debt payments for building new schools and other facilities, as well as increasing funding in areas such as law enforcement and social services. At that time, Vest predicted the increased tax rate would provide adequate funding, based on expected growth in the tax base, to meet the county’s needs until the next revaluation (an every four-year process), when it could be adjusted.
Vest also reviewed the Moore County Schools (MCS) budget request. As presented, the $32.5 million local funding request -- which represents a $2.1 million increase over the current year -- covers the costs associated with projected enrollment growth in the district and in charter schools, as well as $1.1 million to fund a new salary scale for supporting staff. The local ask is part of MCS’s larger $141 million budget including funding from state and federal sources.
In addition, MCS has requested a slight budget increase from the county for its digital learning initiatives, taking the funding from $750,000 to $778,275 to help account for inflation.
Vest also clarified when the county commissioners approved the tax rate increase that corresponded with FY 2020, their intent was to help pay down debt service for McDeeds Creek Elementary and other new school facilities.
He said the previous 40 percent funding formula used by the county was based strictly on operational costs, whereas, the total current allocation to MCS includes operational expenses, capital outlay, digital learning and debt service has increased from 51 percent to 57 percent.
The draft budget also includes funding for a number of requested new county positions and a 3-percent cost of living adjustment that will be effective Jan. 1, 2022. Staff that have been employed during COVID-19 will receive 16 hours of additional leave for the next four years (64 hours total) to accommodate increased demands as a result of the pandemic.
“The budget (season) started as a marathon but we are now into the two-week sprint. If you have any final budget marching orders...please pass your thoughts along,” Vest told county leaders.
The Moore County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider the recommended FY 2021/22 Budget on June 15.
