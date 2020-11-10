Work is nearly complete on a new science wing at North Moore High School dedicated in honor of the late Charles Lambert, a longtime school board member and retired educator from Robbins.
The $12.9 million addition, which includes a sorely needed auxiliary gym, will also feature artwork, pottery, and other contributions from former teachers and school alumni.
“All of the talents and trades coming from Mustang country will be on display,” North Moore’s principal Jenny Purvis told an assembled group of county officials and school board members touring the school last Friday.
North Moore is the county’s smallest high school but it offers nearly the same complement of athletic programs as its larger counterparts. The need for an auxiliary gym was a driving force behind the expansion, but plans for the 39,000-square-foot addition include six classrooms, laboratories for biology and physical science, a nursing fundamentals lab that will allow students to complete all classes necessary to qualify as certified nursing assistants, new locker rooms, and a wrestling practice room that doubles as a specialized indoor recess space for special needs students.
The quad design by Morris Berg Architects also creates a solid perimeter around the campus, an important safety feature, connecting the existing buildings while preserving a central green space where students can gather at lunch or between classes.
“I am impressed and it is hard to impress someone like me who’s been around so long,” said County Commissioner Otis Ritter, who is a native and lifelong resident of Robbins.
North Moore was originally constructed in 1965 and has served the Northern Moore communities for generations. The new expansion, which will account for about 25 percent of the school’s building space once it’s complete, is the largest in its history.
Unlike the new elementary schools in Aberdeen, Pinehurst and Southern Pines which were approved by voters through a school bond referendum, the North Moore project was funded separately through private financing.
During the tour, several officials remarked on the overall impeccable condition of the campus, from the landscaping to the repurposed locker room furnishings. Purvis said her students are both proud and grateful for what they have been given.
“The way you have taken care of it and are taking care of it, this will last forever,” said County Commissioner Louis Gregory. “In every school, kids should get a quality education no matter where they live.”
(1) comment
Who ever heard of needing a second gym, especially in a part of county where the school enrollment has been dropping for years. How did we ever get an education in the 70s in a school without two gymnasiums? Government mismanagement of taxpayer money on display.
