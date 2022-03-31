TEASER Moore County Seal
Commissioners Frank Quis and Catherine Graham, constituting the Moore County Budget Task Force, will meet with representatives from several county departments to discuss the Fiscal Year 2023 budget in back-to-back meetings on April 13 and 14.

According to County Clerk Laura Williams, discussions will involve several major departments. On April 13, representatives from Social Services, Health, Solid Waste, Water Pollution Control Plant, Utilities, East Moore Water District will meet with the Task Force. The following day, the Task Force will meet with representatives from the Sheriff, EMS and Fire Commission. The county’s budget team staff will also participate in the discussions.

“This (two-day) meeting provides an opportunity for some of our larger departments and those with budget issues they want to highlight to share more detailed information on their FY 23 budget requests,” William said.

The meetings will also allow departments to discuss expected revenues and expenditure, departmental organization charts and “anything else they feel pertinent to be taken into consideration” as staff work on composing the recommended FY 23 budget, Williams said.

Wayne Vest, county manager, will present a budget recommendation to the commissioners in May. Fiscal Year 2023 is four months away, beginning on July 1.

The April 13 and 14 meetings will start at 9:30 a.m. each day at the Moore County Agricultural Center, 707 Pinehurst Ave., Carthage, NC.

