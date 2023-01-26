Members of the Moore County Board of Commissioners will split off into seven task forces to tackle some of the biggest issues facing the area in the year ahead.
Commissioner Nick Picerno proposed the creation of the committees during a special, two-day meeting of the board earlier this month. They will focus on concerns ranging from enhancing veteran services to distributing funds from a national settlement with opioid makers.
Each task force will be headed by two members of the board, which is made up mostly of newly elected commissioners.
Jim Von Canon, Kurt Cook and John Ritter were all sworn in on Dec. 5, taking their oaths of office in the unlit meeting room of the historic courthouse amid the countywide electricity crisis. The first session of the two-day meeting on Jan. 18 was largely for their benefit, with presenters from various county departments bringing the new commissioners up to speed on the current state of their respective agencies.
It was the following day’s session, billed by the county as a discussion of “where we are going and how we will get there,” that gave birth to the task forces.
Kelly Greene, director of Veterans Services, explained that her agency is need of additional staff. Gene Boles, director of Property Management, said funding is needed for a handful of major capitol improvement projects involving solid waste.
There is also the matter of distributing funds from Moore County’s share of a landmark settlement with the pharmaceutical companies that abetted the national opioid epidemic. The county is set to receive $6.2 million from the settlement over the next 18 years to support “evidence-based, high-impact strategies” to address the crisis.
Several other needs were presented during the meeting, prompting the creation of five task forces. They include:
• A Budget Task Force led by Picerno and Commissioner Frank Quis;
• A Law Enforcement/Veterans Task Force led by Cook and Von Cannon;
• An Opioid Task Force led by Quis and Ritter;
• A Solid Waste Task Force led by Picerno and Von Cannon;
• A Water/Sewer Task Force led by Picerno and Cook, who was also selected to serve as the commission’s liaison to the Moore County Board of Education.
The committee-making didn’t stop there. During the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Picerno called for three additional task forces:
• An Economic Task Force led by Picerno and Quis;
• A Land Use Plan/Unified Development Ordinance Task Force led by Picerno and Ritter;
• A Legislative Task Force led by Cook and Ritter.
The groups will waste little time before going to work. A meeting of the Opioid Task Force has already been scheduled for Tuesday, while the Solid Waste Task Force is set to meet on Thursday. The Water/Sewer Task Force will meet on Feb. 7.
The commissioners plan to establish objectives for each of the newly created task forces as part of a work session on Feb. 9.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
