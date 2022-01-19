Both Moore County Schools and the Moore County Airport Authority will proceed with significant building projects now that the county commissioners have signed off on the funding.
The commissioners approved Moore County Schools’ request on Tuesday night for the remaining $8.5 million in bond premiums that the county received when it sold the debt to build the new Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst elementary schools.
That money will be used to fully renovate the gymnasiums at the Highfalls and Westmoore K-8 schools and Cameron Elementary.
Moore County received more than $10 million in total premiums, which investors awarded as a show of confidence in the county’s ability to repay the debt, in connection with the $103 million in general obligation bonds sold to pay for the three schools.
Though the commissioners technically control those funds, they remain tied to the purpose for which the bonds were approved: school construction. The commissioners previously awarded $1.9 million to the school district for an assortment of smaller projects.
The gyms up for renovation are three of the six slated for similar work. The Moore County Board of Education originally discussed funding gym modernizations at Sandhills Farm Life, Vass-Lakeview and Carthage elementary schools as well, using the bond premiums to round out other capital funding — from the sale of old elementary school campuses, and from yearly allocations from the commissioners and the state lottery.
Those gyms are now among the oldest spaces in Moore County Schools that have not seen significant modernizations, and cannot be effectively climate controlled in their current condition.
They were not originally among the school board’s immediate priorities, but the school board has recently allocated an influx of federal stimulus funding for COVID-19 relief to many of Moore County Schools’ pressing building needs.
But the cost of those improvements, including the six gymnasiums, has increased by an average of 30 percent since the original estimates due to material price increases and labor supply shortages related to the pandemic.
John Birath, Moore County Schools’ director for operations, told the commissioners that the gym renovation at Sandhills Farm Life may still be in play if there’s enough funding left over. But the other projects will be on hold for now without another source of capital funding currently in sight.
In other business on Tuesday, the commissioners also approved the budget for a $4.2 million hangar expansion project at Moore County Airport, and another $2.7 million for new taxiways and service roads to support the new hangars.
Airport Manager Scotty Malta said that the addition of 17 hangars will clear about half of the airport’s current waiting list. Plans involve 12 T-hangars to store small aircraft and five executive hangars 3,600 square feet in dimension that can accommodate either a small jet or three smaller aircraft.
The Moore County Airport Authority will use $2.7 million in state grants through the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Strategic Transportation Investments program to fund the new pavement. But “vertical” improvements like new hangars are not eligible for grants, so the authority has secured a $4.2 million loan for that addition.
Malta said that rent from the hangars should support 90 percent of the loan repayments, with fuel sales making up for the rest.
