The new Moore County Board of Commissioners during its first meeting on Monday.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

The Moore County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a pair of resolutions urging the N.C. General Assembly to ratify two bills that were recently filed by state lawmakers.

One of the resolutions was in support of House Bill 13, which would require the Joint Legislative Economic Development and Global Engagement Oversight Committee to “study and evaluate the three-tier system for county economic status designations.” The bill is sponsored by Rep. Ben Moss, whose District 52 includes Moore and Richmond counties.

Reporter

Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.

Kent Misegades

The next resolutions should be (1) protect the lives of the unborn, (2) defend our state constitution’s definition of marriage as between one man and one woman, (3) strong support for exploration and exploitation of the fossil fuel reserves under Moore County, including the use of brilliant American technologies of directional drilling and fracking, (4) a ban on all new solar farms, (5) declare so-called “drag shows” adult entertainment and prosecute all those involved in the disgraceful pornographic “show” from last December, including the Sunrise Theater, its sponsors, and the local media that made false accusations of potential violence for the show protesters.

Kent Misegades

Parents speak loudest when they get there kids out of government schools and into Christian ones. “ “I find it interesting that Robeson County is ranked No. 1 as the most distressed and they’ve been there since 2007,” he said. “So you keep sending money to the same people for economic development but it doesn’t look like it’s making much of an impact.” If the poorer parts of Moore County are designated tier 1, what’s to say that we do not have the same outcome as Robeson County - millions thrown into a problem that can’t be fixed with money. It all starts and ends in the homes. When families are weak, bad outcomes are to be expected. It is not the government or taxpayer’s job to fix families. God can though. See also the percentage of non-Americans in some Robeson County government schools. As in northern Moore County, they have a high percentage of Latinos, many of whom are here illegally and do not speak English at home. They should not be in our country in the first place.

