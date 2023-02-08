The Moore County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a pair of resolutions urging the N.C. General Assembly to ratify two bills that were recently filed by state lawmakers.
One of the resolutions was in support of House Bill 13, which would require the Joint Legislative Economic Development and Global Engagement Oversight Committee to “study and evaluate the three-tier system for county economic status designations.” The bill is sponsored by Rep. Ben Moss, whose District 52 includes Moore and Richmond counties.
The system has been used for years by the N.C. Department of Commerce to rank the economic wellbeing of the state’s 100 counties based on factors like median household income and population growth. Tier 1 counties are considered to be the most economically distressed, while Tier 3 counties are considered the least distressed.
Moore County is designated as a Tier 3 county, a designation that officials have long argued is skewed by the relative affluence of areas like Pinehurst. The county’s ranking leaves rural communities like Robbins, where more than 30 percent of residents live below the poverty line, ineligible for a number of economic grants and incentives.
“As long as I’ve been a commissioner, we’ve been arguing or fussing about the tier system,” said Nick Picerno, chairman of the board. “If it only affected economic development, we wouldn’t have a problem because we have good economic activity in our county and we’ve got people who work really hard. The problem is it spills over into school funding and other things that are critical that the taxpayers of Moore County have to pick up.”
Picerno, who praised Moss for filing the bill, went on to say that the current system is “broken.”
“I find it interesting that Robeson County is ranked No. 1 as the most distressed and they’ve been there since 2007,” he said. “So you keep sending money to the same people for economic development but it doesn’t look like it’s making much of an impact.”
The commissioners on Tuesday also adopted a resolution in support of Senate Bill 49, which seeks to “enumerate the rights of parents to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their minor children.” Sponsored by senators Amy Galey, Michael Lee and Lisa Barnes, the bill has drawn criticism from LGBTQ organizations for including, among other things, a provision that would prohibit “instruction on gender identity” and “sexuality” in elementary schools.
“I think it’s unfortunate in our day and time that we actually have to have a bill that tells a parent they have the right to oversee the upbringing of their child,” Picerno said. “I just think it’s a sad state of affairs where we live in the United States of America that a parent does not have the right to oversee the upbringing of their child and that we have to have a law on the books to make sure that happens, especially when they’re young.”
His comments were echoed by Commissioner Frank Quis, who said “parents should have the final say and the say as to their children’s upbringing, and that includes education.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
The next resolutions should be (1) protect the lives of the unborn, (2) defend our state constitution’s definition of marriage as between one man and one woman, (3) strong support for exploration and exploitation of the fossil fuel reserves under Moore County, including the use of brilliant American technologies of directional drilling and fracking, (4) a ban on all new solar farms, (5) declare so-called “drag shows” adult entertainment and prosecute all those involved in the disgraceful pornographic “show” from last December, including the Sunrise Theater, its sponsors, and the local media that made false accusations of potential violence for the show protesters.
Parents speak loudest when they get there kids out of government schools and into Christian ones. “ “I find it interesting that Robeson County is ranked No. 1 as the most distressed and they’ve been there since 2007,” he said. “So you keep sending money to the same people for economic development but it doesn’t look like it’s making much of an impact.” If the poorer parts of Moore County are designated tier 1, what’s to say that we do not have the same outcome as Robeson County - millions thrown into a problem that can’t be fixed with money. It all starts and ends in the homes. When families are weak, bad outcomes are to be expected. It is not the government or taxpayer’s job to fix families. God can though. See also the percentage of non-Americans in some Robeson County government schools. As in northern Moore County, they have a high percentage of Latinos, many of whom are here illegally and do not speak English at home. They should not be in our country in the first place.
