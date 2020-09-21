Juanita Bethune, R.N., has been recognized as a DAISY Award winner by FirstHealth of the Carolinas.
Bethune, a patient placement coordinator at Moore Regional Hospital, was nominated by a fellow nurse who said she “comes to the rescue” time and again.
“Juanita is a nursing supervisor working in every area of the hospital, but she has come to our rescue in Women and Children’s many times,” JoyLynn Tera, R.N., said in her nomination letter. “She never complains and is always willing to lend a hand even when she may be needed elsewhere.”
Tera detailed multiple instances of Bethune’s willingness to care for people – both patients and fellow nurses.
“One night in March, Juanita jumped in to help us successfully manage five new babies being born in about an hour,” Tera said. “We could not have done it that night without Juanita. She made sure all our patients were safe and cared for.”
Karen Robeano, DNP, R.N., Moore Regional’s chief nursing officer, said the hospital is blessed to have Bethune as a night nursing supervisor.
“She is extremely knowledgeable and is a great mentor to new staff. She is always willing to jump in and help and is an outstanding problem solver,” Robeano said.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses was established by the Daisy Foundation, a not-for-profit, based in Glen Ellen, Calif. The foundation was started by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.
The care Barnes and his family received from nurses inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patients’ families.
Today, there are more than 2,800 health care facilities in all 50 states and 17 other countries honoring their nurses with the DAISY Award.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas, which includes Moore Regional Hospital, Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond, Moore Regional Hospital – Hoke and Montgomery Memorial Hospital, recognizes an extraordinary nurse each month, and has since 2014.
For more information on the DAISY Award, or to nominate a deserving nurse, visit FirstHealth’s website.
