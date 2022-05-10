A combined choir with members from three local churches will perform Memorial Day weekend at Carnegie Hall in New York City. The event coincides with Fleet Week, when the Hudson River will be awash with military ships and celebrations in honor of the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and Marines.
The Choir of the Carolinas, a 55-member choir representing the Sandhills area, will perform “American Rhapsody,” by Z. Randall Stroope, and “Missa Festiva,” by John Leavitt. They will be conducted by Dr. Terri Sinclair, Community Presbyterian Church’s director of music, and will be backed by a full, professional orchestra and additional choristers from around the nation.
“We’ve been looking forward to this concert for three years,” Sinclair said. “We were previously scheduled to perform on Memorial Day weekend 2020, but then COVID shut all of Broadway down, including Carnegie Hall.”
For two years, the combined choristers from Culdee Presbyterian Church, Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, Community Presbyterian Church, plus a few non-affiliated members including two choristers from Moore Choral Society and several former students of Sinclair’s from her teaching days at Coastal Carolina University, were in a holding pattern.
“We call ourselves the Choir of the Carolinas because we have members from North and South Carolina participating,” Sinclair said. “It is a talented group and a positive group with a nice representation of Moore County.”
In January, she learned they’d been given the “green light” to perform this upcoming Memorial Day. “So we hit the ground running again with rehearsals and fundraising,” Sinclair added.
A chili cook-off, wine tasting, a dessert and talent show and even a pasta supper were coordinated — some pre- and some post-pandemic events — to ensure the group could travel to New York City for the five-day residency program at Carnegie Hall.
Their week will culminate with a 7 p.m. Saturday evening concert in the famous venue.
“Our portion of the program is about 35 minutes long. We’ll also be boosted by the sponsoring company so the choir will be about 100-strong by the time we take the stage,” Sinclair said, “and this is our first time accompanied by a full orchestra.”
“American Rhapsody” has relevant folk songs and patriotic themes that are apropos for the holiday. It is also a very technically challenging song with up to eight different parts singing at once. The second selection, “Missa Festiva,” Sinclair describes as a modernized version of a Catholic Mass.
“It has five different movements in it and really showcases the voices. We felt a Mass during Memorial Day weekend is appropriate,” she said.
As part of their preparations, the Choir of the Carolinas will perform at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, near downtown Southern Pines, on Sunday, May 15, at 4 p.m. First Bank is sponsoring a chamber orchestra to accompany this performance, which is free and open to the public. The concert includes a featured solo by Matthew Franks, a member of Brownson’s choir.
“We did so many fundraisers over the last three years so the cost wouldn’t be so high, and a lot of the community participated with us. We wanted to do this concert as a way to give back,” said Kirsten Foyles, who has assisted Sinclair, handling logistics for the group. “We know everyone can’t come with us to Carnegie Hall, so this is our way of saying ‘thank you.’
John Tyson, Brownson’s music director, and Beverly Dunlop, Culdee Presbyterian’s music director, also played a big role throughout the planning and rehearsal process, and will be traveling with the group to Carnegie Hall.
Foyles said the teamlike effort has been a remarkable experience.
“We’ve had so much fun together. That has been a really cool side benefit. We will all miss this. So often church choirs don’t get to do collaborative work like this. That has been the best part of this, this huge collaboration.”
