A number of fuel stations in Moore County have received gas shipments in the last 24 hours, but temporary shortages and delivery delays could continue into the weekend.
Late Tuesday, Colonial Pipeline announced they are continuing to make forward progress in its around-the-clock efforts to return its system to service.
“Markets experiencing supply constraints and/or not serviced by other fuel delivery systems are being prioritized. We are collaborating with the Department of Energy (DOE) to evaluate market conditions to support this prioritization,” Colonial stated.
Colonial Pipeline suspended its operation Friday after it was hit with a ransomware attack. The shutdown led Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in North Carolina on Monday afternoon.
“Restoring our network to normal operations is a process that requires the diligent remediation of our systems, and this takes time.”
The company operates four primary pipelines, identified as Lines 1, 2, 3 and 4, in addition to several smaller lateral lines. Line 4, which runs from Greensboro, N.C., to Woodbine, Md., was operating Monday evening under manual control for a limited period of time while existing inventory is available.
Colonial also stated that actions taken by the Federal Government to issue a temporary hours of service exemption for motor carriers and drivers transporting refined products across Colonial’s footprint and actions taken by several Governors to lift weight restrictions on tanker trucks should help alleviate local supply disruptions. This is in addition to the Reid Vapor Pressure waiver issued Tuesday by the U.S. EPA that will also help alleviate supply constraints in several states serviced by our system.
"We would like to thank the White House for their leadership and collaboration in resolving this matter as well as the DOE, PHMSA, FERC and other federal agencies for their ongoing support."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.