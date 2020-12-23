It took less than two hours for Danny Hayes to sell out of his signature lobsta rolls at a recent ‘pop up’ held outside High Octane in downtown Aberdeen.
The retro-themed coffee shop in the former Styers Pure Oil service station at the corner of South and Sycamore streets is a natural collaborative space in Little L.A.
That is the nickname Hayes has given to Lower Aberdeen, where he owned and managed House of Fish. In August he closed his restaurant, a pandemic-driven decision, Hayes said. That allowed him to focus on renovating a new, larger location on U.S. 1 he plans to open in early 2021.
High Octane’s co-owners Nicola Squires and Kelly McAndrew have always viewed their shop as a showcase for Aberdeen’s entrepreneurial spirit. Their furnishings were bought from nearby retailers, their coffee is roasted locally, their shelves are filled with baked goods, gifts, and flowers from fellow Aberdeen businesses, and the cold case includes locally-sourced craft beers, ciders and wines.
When High Octane wanted to add food trucks to its regular rotation of special events, McAndrew worked closely with the town to amend its ordinances. Since then, their Friday night food truck events have become a go-to destination for Aberdeen residents, old and new.
By the end of 2019, the three-year-old business had finally hit its stride and was profitable, McAndrew said. By February though, sales were already dipping. That was followed by a five-week closure and weeks of limited hours and drive-thru only service. A planned live music series organized by Janet Kenworthy of The Rooster’s Wife was scrapped, but eventually the coffee shop resumed some normalcy.
“We’re not going to get rich selling $4 cups of coffee, but that was never the goal. It’s been a long hard year for us and we don’t know what January will bring,” McAndrew said, “But even before COVID, we had given thought to using our space for pop up shops.
“We are fortunate to have this amazing front space where people can congregate outside and feel comfortable.”
In recent months, they’ve collaborated with local crafters Terra Cotta Kate and Greenvine Glassworks this year, in addition to hosting a very successful pop up adoption fair with Caring Hearts for Canines.
When they hosted the House of Fish for a lobsta roll pop up, Hayes, who is also a regular customer at High Octane, said the response was amazing.
“That is the gem of it all. Friday nights is when Aberdeen comes together,” he said. “For all of us small businesses, the mayor and police department give 1,000 percent support to what we do. That support from the city speaks volume.
“It is definitely all about relationships,” he added, noting both High Octane and House of Fish used social media to promote their collaboration. That in turn created a sort of cross-pollination with their fans.
“They have a customer base that I didn’t have and I have a customer base they didn’t have. Working together has done wonders for both of our businesses,” said Hayes.
McAndrew also credited the town and community support plus the synergy between local businesses as the positive change that was needed. Looking ahead she sees a stronger downtown will emerge on the other side of the pandemic.
“We’ve taken that step to the corner. Come next year, when the economy has recovered and COVID isn’t such an issue, I think we are ready to make that turn,” said McAndrew. “That is what sets Little L.A. apart.”
