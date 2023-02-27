The Coldwell Banker Advantage family of companies was recently ranked the top Coldwell Banker franchise in America for the second year in a row.
Out of nearly 700 companies, the real estate franchise’s more than 1,900 agents served over 20,600 clients in 2022, totaling about $6.9 billion in sales based on total units and adjusted gross commission income.
“We couldn’t be more proud, and we couldn’t have accomplished this great thing without the participation and inclusion of our fantastic, wonderful agents throughout North and South Carolina,” Cathy Larose, Southern Pines’ office manager and part owner, said.
Coldwell Banker Advantage has two offices in Moore County, located in Southern Pines and Pinehurst. The Southern Pines office opened in 2013, when Cathy and Marcus Larose switched real estate affiliations from Weichert to Coldwell Banker Advantage.
“We want to offer our clients the absolute best real estate services and sales, and that's what Coldwell Banker Advantage brings to the table,” Cathy Larose said in a previous interview with The Pilot.
The franchise received the same recognition in 2021, having served over 24,000 clients and accruing more than $7 billion in sales.
Larose attributed the company’s success to not only the agents, leadership and management teams, but also the people it served.
“I think it's a team effort, and I think every client and every sale, no matter how big or how small, definitely contributes to the success of our Coldwell Banker Advantage family,” Larose said. “Every sale, every transaction, every agent, every manager, every owner worked together for us to get here as a team …”
The Southern Pines office recently merged with the North Carolina Regional Multiple Listing Service, which is a tool realtors use to share information about properties for sale. Larose said that while the group considers itself “Moore County experts,” the agents “have the ability to serve just about the entire state.”
Larose said the office is “blessed to be associated with the best agents in the business.”
“They just really get out there, they work, they’re professional, they’re full-time, they’re knowledgeable and we’re just blessed to be a part of the team and look forward to doing it again next year,” Larose said.
The Southern Pines’ Coldwell Banker Advantage office is located at 130 Turner Street, Suite A, and Pinehurst’s office is at 100 Magnolia Road, Suite 1.
