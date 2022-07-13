Two Aberdeen companies with deep roots in the community have just sealed a business deal that could spark a major change downtown and in a nearby industrial park.
Aberdeen Coca-Cola Bottling Co. last week closed on the purchase of more than 56 acres owned by the Aberdeen and Rockfish Railroad Co. in the long-promoted but yet-to-be-used Iron Horse Industrial Park.
The 128-acre park, located off Carolina Road south of town, has long been marketed for industrial clients but never landed one. That may be about to change soon.
Aberdeen Coca-Cola Bottling Co. bought four adjacent parcels totaling more than 56 acres for an as-yet undisclosed purpose. The company paid $715,000, according to property records.
"At this time we have not finalized our plans,” said bottling company spokesman Mark Moon, “but we are excited about the future and the opportunities this acquisition has to offer to the people in this area."
Founded on March 1, 1913, by G.C. Seymour, Aberdeen Coca-Cola Bottling has been active for over a century. It currently operates out of buildings on South Street in downtown Aberdeen. It serves Hoke and parts of Moore, Montgomery and Richmond counties.
Its current location, which sits on U.S. 1, is choice real estate in a downtown that has increasingly seen significant redevelopment in the past couple of years. If the company were to move its operations to the industrial park and either sell or lease its downtown space, it could open up a highly visible piece of property in Aberdeen.
Since its founding, Aberdeen Coca-Cola Bottling has been a fixture in Aberdeen. Seymour himself was involved in municipal affairs as well as running the business. According to the April 18, 1930 edition of The Pilot, Seymour was urged by friends to run for the town’s Board of Commissioners after “serving for quite some time as mayor.”
Both then and now, the company prided itself on “its close ties to the community.”
The company’s land purchase in the industrial park comes just a few months after another dose of good news. In March, Aberdeen and local economic development officials celebrated a grant that will allow them to transform portions of the long-dormant Iron Horse into more of a turn-key opportunity.
The $167,670 grant, bestowed by the N.C. Railroad Co., is designated to clear land and prepare a portion of the industrial park for development. County economic development officials have long said they lacked a construction-ready site to lure a significant industrial investment.
Having a construction-ready site was important so that “prospective clients can picture themselves and their facility located in the park,” said Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Partners in Progress, at the time of the grant announcement.
At the time of the grant announcement, Hawkins hinted at potential future tenants like lithium battery production, electrical component facilities or food processing centers.
In the case of the Aberdeen Coca-Cola Bottling, the latter prediction rings true. The company also owns Mid-South Food Service, a full-line food service company offering “vending, micro-markets, office coffee, water filtration devices, cafeterias, and more,” according to its website.
“The town of Aberdeen is thrilled that after nearly 20 years of hoping for some kind of activity at Iron Horse, some dirt will finally be moved,” said Aberdeen Mayor Robbie Farrell.
The Iron Horse Industrial Park is over 128 acres and is served by rail and has all utilities, including natural gas. Hawkins predicted previously that, once the park is at capacity, it could boast an average of 253 new job opportunities and $79 million in potential capital investment.
Like the bottling company, the Aberdeen and Rockfish Railroad Co. has deep local roots. It was founded in 1892 by Aberdeen businessman John Blue, who owned forest land east of Aberdeen and needed a way to transport his lumber and turpentine.
Today, the company is the largest privately owned Class III short line or regional railroad in North Carolina. Its 150 miles of track crisscross six counties with multiple connections to CSX and Norfolk Southern, and it serves approximately 18 industries,
It was one of the first railroads to use gasoline-powered rail cars to carry passengers (1921), to provide door-to-door delivery for package freight (1931), to convert to diesel power for freight trains (1947), to use radio for train operations (1966), and to computerized accounting (1967). It served a large denim mill, a paper mill, a board plant, a cosmetics company, a newspaper and a scrap dealer, among others. The company's motto was "The Road of Personal Service."
While both the bottling company and the railroad have a rich history in Moore County, these two local stalwarts may now be added to the newest generation of economic development.
Contact Sam Hudson at (678) 577-6183 or sam@thepilot.com
