46939667014_777a403567.jpg

Two Aberdeen companies with deep roots in the community have just sealed a business deal that could spark a major change downtown and in a nearby industrial park.

Aberdeen Coca-Cola Bottling Co. last week closed on the purchase of more than 56 acres owned by the Aberdeen and Rockfish Railroad Co. in the long-promoted but yet-to-be-used Iron Horse Industrial Park.

Aberdeen Lights 5.jpeg

Christmas lights in downtown Aberdeen on Nov. 23, 2020.

The 128-acre park, located off Carolina Road south of town, has long been marketed for industrial clients but never landed one. That may be about to change soon.

Aberdeen Coca-Cola Bottling Co. bought four adjacent parcels totaling more than 56 acres for an as-yet undisclosed purpose. The company paid $715,000, according to property records.

"At this time we have not finalized our plans,” said bottling company spokesman Mark Moon, “but we are excited about the future and the opportunities this acquisition has to offer to the people in this area."

Founded on March 1, 1913, by G.C. Seymour, Aberdeen Coca-Cola Bottling has been active for over a century. It currently operates out of buildings on South Street in downtown Aberdeen. It serves Hoke and parts of Moore, Montgomery and Richmond counties.

Its current location, which sits on U.S. 1, is choice real estate in a downtown that has increasingly seen significant redevelopment in the past couple of years. If the company were to move its operations to the industrial park and either sell or lease its downtown space, it could open up a highly visible piece of property in Aberdeen.

unnamed-17.jpg

Since its founding, Aberdeen Coca-Cola Bottling has been a fixture in Aberdeen. Seymour himself was involved in municipal affairs as well as running the business. According to the April 18, 1930 edition of The Pilot, Seymour was urged by friends to run for the town’s Board of Commissioners after “serving for quite some time as mayor.”

Both then and now, the company prided itself on “its close ties to the community.”

The company’s land purchase in the industrial park comes just a few months after another dose of good news. In March, Aberdeen and local economic development officials celebrated a grant that will allow them to transform portions of the long-dormant Iron Horse into more of a turn-key opportunity.

Iron Horse Industrial site map

Iron Horse Industrial Park is located off N.C. 211, behind the Kolcraft plant in Aberdeen.

The $167,670 grant, bestowed by the N.C. Railroad Co., is designated to clear land and prepare a portion of the industrial park for development. County economic development officials have long said they lacked a construction-ready site to lure a significant industrial investment.

Having a construction-ready site was important so that “prospective clients can picture themselves and their facility located in the park,” said Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Partners in Progress, at the time of the grant announcement.

At the time of the grant announcement, Hawkins hinted at potential future tenants like lithium battery production, electrical component facilities or food processing centers.

In the case of the Aberdeen Coca-Cola Bottling, the latter prediction rings true. The company also owns Mid-South Food Service, a full-line food service company offering “vending, micro-markets, office coffee, water filtration devices, cafeterias, and more,” according to its website.

“The town of Aberdeen is thrilled that after nearly 20 years of hoping for some kind of activity at Iron Horse, some dirt will finally be moved,” said Aberdeen Mayor Robbie Farrell.

The Iron Horse Industrial Park is over 128 acres and is served by rail and has all utilities, including natural gas. Hawkins predicted previously that, once the park is at capacity, it could boast an average of 253 new job opportunities and $79 million in potential capital investment.

Like the bottling company, the Aberdeen and Rockfish Railroad Co. has deep local roots. It was founded in 1892 by Aberdeen businessman John Blue, who owned forest land east of Aberdeen and needed a way to transport his lumber and turpentine.

Aberdeen & Rockfish office

Aberdeen & Rockfish has operated out of its downtown Aberdeen headquarters building since 1904. Photo courtesy of Aberdeen & Rockfish. 

Today, the company is the largest privately owned Class III short line or regional railroad in North Carolina. Its 150 miles of track crisscross six counties with multiple connections to CSX and Norfolk Southern, and it serves approximately 18 industries,

Garland Horton

Garland Horton, president of Aberdeen & Rockfish Railroad, in downtown Aberdeen. The family-owned railroad is celebrating its 125th anniversary in April. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

It was one of the first railroads to use gasoline-powered rail cars to carry passengers (1921), to provide door-to-door delivery for package freight (1931), to convert to diesel power for freight trains (1947), to use radio for train operations (1966), and to computerized accounting (1967). It served a large denim mill, a paper mill, a board plant, a cosmetics company, a newspaper and a scrap dealer, among others. The company's motto was "The Road of Personal Service."

While both the bottling company and the railroad have a rich history in Moore County, these two local stalwarts may now be added to the newest generation of economic development.

Contact Sam Hudson at (678) 577-6183 or sam@thepilot.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days