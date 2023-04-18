An organization formed in response to white supremacy-espousing banners dropped in Moore County hopes to create a “solution-based action plan” for addressing hate in the community.
The Sandhills Coalition for Peace, Love and Justice — created through a common-cause partnership between leaders of the Moore County NAACP, Sandhills Pride and the Sandhills Jewish Congregation — will hold a community forum on May 6 at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines. In a news release announcing the event, the coalition said the forum will focus on finding “solutions to local problems in the aftermath of anti-Semitic, racist and homophobic banners” dropped from bridges on U.S. 1 in December, as well as that month’s calamitous attack on the county’s power grid.
“The goals of the forum are to include voices of key community stakeholders, to increase understanding and communication among leaders, and to forestall and resolve conflicts,” the coalition wrote in the release, adding that the event will “bring together a diverse group of leaders and opinions representing business, local government, law enforcement, faith communities, civil rights groups, community-based organizations, and others.”
Dion Lyons, conciliation specialist with the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s Community Relations Service, will be on hand to help broker an “agreement among the community leaders to draft and implement a solution-based action plan,” the release said. Those leaders will also be asked to join a council that will “work with government officials to implement solutions together.”
It is one of several recent anti-hate initiatives organized by the young coalition, which was founded after two banners emblazoned with swastikas and phrases associated with white supremacist groups were found flying over U.S. 1. The first banner was discovered on a bridge in Vass as Jewish families were preparing to observe the first night of Hanukkah on Dec. 18. A second was hung over a U.S. 1 bridge in Cameron on Christmas morning.
In February, the Sandhills Coalition of Peace, Love and Justice held a rally on a hill near the bridge to denounce antisemitism and to praise Vass leaders for their handling of the vandalism.
Addressing a large crowd that had assembled for the demonstration, Barbara Rothbeind, president of the Sandhills Jewish Congregation, said the community cannot let its “silence be a sign of complicity.”
“We do not have the luxury of time to be afraid to speak out,” she said. “Together we are the face of Moore County and our words and deeds of love, peace, justice will be the banners that we will hang as a welcome sign to all those entering Moore County.”
Last month, the coalition successfully persuaded the Moore County Board of Commissioners to adopt a resolution “condemning hatred and discrimination” in connection with the banners. While the commissioners made comments denouncing the banners at their regular meeting two months after the events, they stopped short of issuing a formal declaration at the time.
“The Moore County Board of Commissioners firmly believes that everyone should be treated with respect and dignity,” reads the resolution, which was unanimously approved by the board on April 4. “To the extent authorized under the law, Moore County is committed to ensuring the safety of its citizens who should be free to live in a peaceful community, free of fear and bias, and where residents are valued and respected regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs.”
The banners were discovered two weeks after two electrical substations in Moore County were sabotaged by intentional gunfire on Dec. 3, leaving tens of thousands of local homes and businesses without power for four days. While no arrests have been made and investigators have yet to announce a potential motive, there is concern among some in the community that the attacks were meant to undermine a drag show that was underway in Southern Pines when the substations were shot.
Multiple people involved with the Downtown Divas Drag Show at Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines said they received threatening messages in the days leading up to the event. Anti-LGBTQ demonstrators participated in an outdoor protest across the street from the theater before the attacks. They were countered by a much larger counter-protest organized by residents in support of the LGBTQ community.
The drag event was a fundraiser for the local LGBTQ organization Sandhills Pride. During the coalition’s February rally in Vass, Charles Oldham, chair of the board of directors for Sandhills Pride, noted that other attacks on the nation’s power grid have been linked to white supremacists.
Brownson church’s Bold Initiative Team is co-organizing the upcoming forum. The coalition’s release said the team works to “build bridges that promote honest dialogue and collaborative work fostering new avenues for understanding, healing and reconciliation while celebrating the richness of Moore County’s diverse community.”
In 2021, the Bold Initiative Team partnered with the Moore County NAACP to hold a forum addressing racism at the church. Mitch Capel, manager of Cardinal Park in Pinebluff, spoke publicly during that event for the first time about an incident involving a former Army Reserve officer who disrupted a Juneteenth celebration at the park, a place of historical significance to the county’s Black community.
Founded by Capel’s parents, the park was one of the few places in Moore County where Black people could go swimming in the 1960s. Capel said Russell Thomas Langford, who made national news for threatening Muslims at a mosque in Raeford in 2016, antagonized park-goers with racist language during the Juneteenth event before repeatedly striking a wooden gatepost with his truck.
Langford, who is white, was found guilty in January 2022 of littering, injury to personal property and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(2) comments
Another solution desperately searching for a problem to solve. All devised to further divide our county, what political parties do when they can not win elections based on ideas and their track record.
Some political parties, at least one, try to steal elections and their chosen media outlet lies on their behalf. Didn't work out so well for that outlet did it?
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.