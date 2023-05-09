Moore County residents haven’t been able to ask the culprits behind December’s power grid attack why they and 45,000 of their neighbors spent nearly four days in the dark.
Nor have any suspects been named for hanging two anti-Semitic banners on U.S. 1 overpasses during Chanukah later that month.
But a new organization — formed by leaders representing the Moore County NAACP, Sandhills Jewish Congregation and Sandhills Pride — is working to address the social forces that may have inspired or emboldened those crimes.
The Sandhills Coalition for Peace, Love and Justice held a community leaders forum on Saturday to start identifying issues that contribute to expressions of hate and developing a plan of action. The Bold Initiative Team at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines hosted the forum.
Dion Lyons, a conciliation specialist from the Atlanta office of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Relations Service, led discussion among the 70 or so participants who represented various nonprofit and faith-based organizations in Moore County.
Forum participants spent the first part of the day naming the broader cultural issues that concern them, from population growth and voter turnout to the perception that people risk being labeled socially based on their political positions and therefore refrain from discussing issues outside of close personal circles.
A second set of small groups formed to specifically discuss polarization, the racial homogeneity among countywide elected officials and institutional leaders, economic disparities and social issues including crime, gun violence, homelessness and mental illness.
“The topics that we discussed today have been topics around my family table and at my organization forever,” said Heather Lussier, program director with the CARE Group, which oversees the Moore County Literacy Council and Moore Buddies mentoring.
“Sometimes it feels very disempowering to keep having these conversations and not have anything come of it. I wanted to talk with a group of people that were willing to have difficult conversations but come up with concrete plans.”
Many of the issues discussed extend far beyond Moore County’s borders: like a political structure that amplifies extreme views and alienates the moderate majority.
But participants championed local tactics to respond: attending county commissioners' and school board meetings to hold elected officials to high conduct standards and holding open community conversations about contentious issues outside of elected board meetings — “depolarizing the discussion,” as one presenter put it.
“All stops along the spectrum of an issue have the right to be heard,” she said.
The group also contended with its own makeup, which involved very few who would describe themselves as conservative. Participants said they would personally appeal to people with opposing views to establish a good-faith effort toward reconciliation.
Lyons, who works with communities throughout the southeastern United States, said that doing that work is higher-stakes than it might appear.
“Bridging that gap is difficult. I’ll tell you what works, but it is not a solution you want to have. What has worked in the past in other places is a tragedy, unfortunately,” he said, referring to the 2015 mass shooting at an A.M.E. Zion Church in Charleston, South Carolina that spurred the removal of the Confederate battle flag from the State House grounds in Columbia.
“That tends to break the polarization. Unfortunately it’s a very, very high price to pay.”
Other priorities included working to increase voter turnout and engage the politically disenfranchised, especially among younger voters and potential candidates, with the goal that no candidate for countywide office will run unopposed.
“Minority and Black candidates are not perceived as electable in countywide offices,” said Martha Butler. “There’s a sense of hopelessness.”
Broader voter education efforts will also focus on making sure that voters understand the candidates as individuals beyond the platforms of the parties they represent.
The focus group dealing with economic insecurity homed in on achievable efforts that would help Moore County’s youngest generation.
Those include paying off the cafeteria debt that can dog students’ footsteps throughout their K-12 education. Another suggestion involved establishing partnerships to turn one school’s large inventory of unclaimed lost-and-found items into a free clothes closet at a school serving a higher concentration of needy children.
In discussions of each topic, participants came to the conclusion that the work of establishing new connections, whether across differences in culture and socioeconomic background or job description and organizational mission, would have to start with them.
Meg DeMolet, a retired kindergarten teacher, told the group that her school was most effective in reaching their students’ families and neighbors when school staff brought resources to their communities.
“I think sometimes having events in isolated places where people don’t feel welcome, or don’t have transportation to get there, we miss the people that most need to be served,” she said. “So once we’re trained and we understand all of that, we need to get on the road and meet the people where they are.”
The DOJ’s Community Relations Service works with community groups to “resolve community conflicts and prevent and respond to hate crimes arising from differences of race, color, national origin, gender, etc.” Its City Site Problem Identification and Resolution of Issues Together program, or SPIRIT for short, helps communities develop solutions to conflicts locally with input from business, government, civic and religious leaders.
The Community Relations Service is expected to return a report to the Coalition in the next month or so, based on Saturday’s forum, to help guide its work moving forward.
Contact Mary Kate Murphy at (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
(2) comments
Meanwhile there's been 11 recent arrests and a stabbing in Vass that, for some reason, is not being reported here.
“ Moore County residents haven’t been able to ask the culprits behind December’s power grid attack why they and 45,000 of their neighbors spent nearly four days in the dark.”. The culprits are found in Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals”. It’s pretty obvious what is really going on. Never let a crisis go to waste, fabricate one when none exist, Alinsky 101. The knee-jerk reaction to this explanation proves it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.