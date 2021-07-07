Guilt-free shopping has returned five days a week to the Resale Shops at the Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care. The four unique side-by-side thrift stores on West Pennsylvania Avenue had been working under limited hours since the start of the pandemic.
“Folks stand in line before we open, rain or shine,” said Executive Director Stephen Phillips. “We’re excited that we’re able to expand our donation days and the shops are now open Tuesday through Saturday. Hopefully we will be able to continue this trend.”
Established in 1986 by local churches to better serve the emergency needs of Moore County residents in crisis, the Coalition is now supported by more than 70 local churches in addition to businesses, individuals and civic groups.
There are more than 300 registered volunteers who assist at the organization’s Client Services facility and the thrift stores, but Phillips noted it can still be tough to schedule enough helpers especially during the summer months.
“So far, so good. Slowly but surely our volunteers are coming back. We are also blessed with endless donations,” Phillips said. “That keeps our resale very busy but we want to keep those donations rolling in. One hundred percent of the money raised goes back to help people.”
The Coalition is also starting a new program in partnership with the Sandhills branch of Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Once a month, a box of shelf-stable food along with some fresh produce and other useful items will be delivered to in-need seniors.
Currently there are three Coalition clients enrolled in the program; however, Phillips said a report by the Food Bank indicated there are over 5,000 people aged 65 or older living locally “at or slightly above the poverty line.”
“I don’t think most people realize that. Moore County is such a great place to live that it is easy to forget about these folks. Our goal is to expand into that area,” Phillips said.
The Coalition also operates its regular emergency food bank, provides emergency clothing and work-related clothing for clients, in addition to working through churches to serve those in-need living in Moore County’s more remote areas.
Gilmore Client Services is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Coalition’s main offices, 1500 W. Indiana Ave., Southern Pines. Call (910) 693-1600 or email info@sandhillscoalition.org
The Coalition Resale Shops are open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 1117 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. Call (910) 246-9845 or email coalitionresale@sandhillscoalition.org
Thank you, President Biden.
