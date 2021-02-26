The Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care has named Stephen Phillips to its top leadership position.
Phillips steps into his new role on Wednesday, March 3, assuming the reins from Barrett Walker who has led the organization since 2011.
“We are excited to have Stephen take on the role of executive director of the Coalition,” said Coalition Board President PJ Van Laningham. “Stephen has proven leadership skills and creative problem-solving abilities as well as team development and strategic planning excellence. He has been described as leading with integrity and a genuine care for others.”
Phillips joins the Coalition after seven years with St. Joseph of the Pines, serving as executive director of independent living and, more recently, as executive director of operations.
Originally from Dayton, Ohio, Phillips received a master’s degree in Clinical Exercise Physiology from Northeastern University. In addition to his work with St. Joseph of the Pines, which is one of the county’s largest employers, he also previously worked with Pinehurst Resort and FirstHealth of the Carolinas.
“I thank the Board for this opportunity and look forward to serving those in need,” Phillips said. “The residents of St. Joe’s have made tremendous donations to the Coalition over the years and, on a whole, the Coalition has always played a part in making sure nothing goes to waste.”
First established in 1986 by local churches to better serve the emergency needs of Moore County residents in crisis, today more than 70 churches as well as businesses, individuals and civic groups support the Coalition's mission "to alleviate hunger and financial strains of struggling households in Moore County."
Phillips said he is excited for the new challenge and is especially pleased that he is able to remain in Moore County, which has been his home for eight years.
“When I was coming out of the interim role with St. Joe’s, it can be hard to find a great job. When this popped up, I felt like it was meant to be,” he said. “Representing the Coalition, I will get to go to work everyday and know I’m going to do something great with a very dedicated team. It will be hard work, but fun work, and it is very rewarding.”
Outgoing Executive Director Barrett Walker will continue to assist with the leadership transition in a consultant capacity.
“Stephen has a tremendous amount of leadership experience and I am super excited to have someone who has been in the community and knows Moore County,” Walker said. “I think our community is such a special place. And St. Joe’s has been such a tremendous supporter of the Coalition, so Stephen is familiar with us and what we do. His leadership and experience in managing St. Joe’s staff will serve him well, and his knowledge of Moore County.”
Phillips was selected after a search led by current Board members and aided by Capability Company Consulting in Raleigh.
“The Board looks forward to working with Stephen, our partners, and funders to not only continue current Coalition programs, but expand them to more families in need,” said Van Laningham.
Phillips said that particularly now, as the community recovers from the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, he is looking forward to the challenges ahead.
“Everyone sees that we need to step up and help each other. Moore County is a great county, and this is just another reason for us to come together. The Coalition is a big operation and they help a lot of people,” Phillips said.
“I know I have big shoes to fill but I am happy to be involved, and I plan to remain involved for many years.”
For further information on the Coalition, visit their website at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.