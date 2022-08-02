0422 ClennyCreekDay SDC

SARA CORCE/The Pilot Clyde Maness picks a bass with a group of musicians on the porch of the Bryant House during Clenny Creek Day on Saturday, April 18, 2015 in Carthage. The Bryant House is a 1820s era furnished home located next to the 1760's McLendon Cabin, which is the oldest dwelling on its original site in Moore County.

 SARA CORCE

Clyde Maness, a Moore County icon with an equal love for people and bluegrass music, died on Sunday. He was 80.

A gifted guitar and bass musician in his own right, Clyde, as he was simply known in a part of the county where “Maness” is a common last name, was a definitive fixture on the music scene here before most local musicians were born.

Blluegrass at Maness Pottery Barn 14.jpg

Clyde Maness, left, joins fellow musicians for an impromptu performance outside the barn. (Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot)
Blluegrass at Maness Pottery Barn 24.jpg

Clyde Maness works the sound board. (Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot)
Blluegrass at Maness Pottery Barn 16.jpg

Clyde Maness (Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot)

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Tommy Davis
Tommy Davis

This is what country is all about ... great music, good food, and good friends with a common interest. I recall when the late Sheriff James W. Wise would sit in on some playing time.

I'm saddened to see so many of the people who made Moore County a wonderful place to live crossing over to the other side. Seems like every week someone I know leaves planet earth for a heavenly home.

Report Add Reply
Barbara Misiaszek

Clyde's was Americana at its VERY best.

John Misiaszek

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days