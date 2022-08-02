Clyde Maness, a Moore County icon with an equal love for people and bluegrass music, died on Sunday. He was 80.
A gifted guitar and bass musician in his own right, Clyde, as he was simply known in a part of the county where “Maness” is a common last name, was a definitive fixture on the music scene here before most local musicians were born.
For decades every Tuesday evening, Maness brought talented musicians, young and old, to the Maness Pottery and Music Barn outside Carthage for a one-of-a-kind experience that has been on “must-see” lists across North Carolina and bluegrass tours for years.
In 1974, the young musician started hosting his musical friends at his small Carthage home. As a way to catch up with his fellow musicians while playing or picking, the sessions took off.
Everyone near and far wanted to be there, so someone suggested that Clyde get himself a set schedule. Taking into account that Wednesday nights were reserved for church and Monday and Thursday nights seemed too close to the weekend, Clyde settled on Tuesday.
Forty-eight years later, Tuesday nights were still it.
Nothing Like It Anywhere
Aside from Kentucky and possibly Tennessee, Bluegrass music owes much of its history to North Carolina. It emphasizes the off-beat which creates the higher energy characteristic of bluegrass. One instrument takes its turn playing the melody and improvising around it, while the others perform accompaniment.
The term “parking lot pickers” includes this notion, with the unique scenario that most of the musicians don’t know what they are about to play, the key it is in, or the talent of the other musicians. Clyde’s home, porch, and now barn was and is ground zero for parking lot picking.
Caroline Owens, 20, is one of bluegrass music’s rising stars and a regular at the Music Barn. Clyde had just said recently that Owens “will be bigger than Alison (Krauss) someday. Caroline has the voice of an angel.” She last performed there July 12.
Moments before she performed at Clyde’s, she said, “There is nothing like this anywhere. Everyone is welcome. You can count on this every Tuesday.
“It smells the same, it looks the same, and Clyde is always here. People ask me what would be my dream gig, ‘this is my dream gig.’ Of course I would want to reach a broader audience, but I love this place. I don’t know of anyone who has played here that doesn’t want to do it again.”
The Maness Pottery Barn had been a busy, local pottery studio. Clyde’s entire family “turned” and sold pottery. When the music sessions became too big for his house and his porch, the group migrated across the street to the original portion of the barn.
Nothing more than a large dusty square building with shelves and shelves of pottery and an empty space to throw pots, when the store would close on Tuesday nights, the music started soon after.
When Clyde’s wife became sick several years ago, the pottery business stopped. The Music Barn did not.
Adding on and on over the years, the building is a motley assortment of music, pottery, knick knacks and gifts “picked up along the way.” A first visit is almost a shock to the senses.
Writer, musician, and friend Sandy Hatley described it like this: “Multiple jams typically form throughout the sprawling enclosures. Gradually, these groups, some seasoned bands, others impromptu assemblages, take to the stage located in the back of the building to perform a few tunes for the listeners who gather. Maness mans the sound board for each band.”
Clyde one time shared the story that, while at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, he told country music legend Roy Acuff he was going to build a music barn.
Acuff reportedly replied, “If you build it, they will come.”
“And he was right,” Clyde said.
Rules and Recognition
Maness said at one point that his family got by selling the handmade pots and vases displayed on shelves inside the barn. But most people in the barn would say he made his living making folks laugh and celebrating the joy of bluegrass music.
Clyde always had a few rules at the barn:
* No alcohol. “Most of these people are Baptist and I don’t want to get them in trouble.”
* "No kissing or hugging unless I'm involved."
* Everything needed was free — “except me.”
* “When the donation hat is passed, give what you can but no more.”
* “Take care of each other, especially these youngsters.”
Maness never considered retiring or charging a fee. He guessed that by doing it this way, “when I am 100, I won’t be lonesome.”
On June 30 last year, Clyde fell and broke his leg between his hip and knee. According to him — and highly unlikely based on the number of jokes he always had up his sleeve — “I was mopping. You know, just doing all my manly chores.” He underwent surgery the next day and couldn’t wait to get back to the barn.
This past March, Clyde received the second annual Alan Perdue Memorial Bluegrass Music Award, a prestigious award to recognize a lifetime of dedication to bluegrass music. Bestowment of the honor had to wait two years due to the pandemic.
The ceremony almost didn’t happen due to the location’s protocol. Finally, the award committee decided to ditch the new location after realizing what better place to give the award to Clyde than at the barn on a Tuesday night.
Recognizing Clyde for “Serving the central North Carolina bluegrass community and beyond for the past 48 years,” Big T Lassiter, a Tuesday night regular for over 20 years and respected musician, made the presentation.
“Think of all the generosity this man has shared with all of us,” Lassiter told the assembled. “Think of all the music that has gone through these walls. Think of all the number of great bands that came to Clyde’s for a testing ground.
“I can’t think of how many hours he has dedicated to bluegrass. He dedicated his time and money, and not to get a whole lot of reward, other than to sit back and listen to some of the best music in the world. That’s dedication. None of us could do this without Clyde and his desire. What else can I say? We love you.”
Clyde accepted the award with only a word of thanks.
“Thank y’all. I’ve been here a long time and seen a lot of people.”
‘Our Place to Enjoy’
A few Tuesdays ago, Dot Boudin paused her cardgame to spell and pronounce her name. Then, casting a laugh, she said, “People think it is funny to ask if I am related to Jethro, but it is pronounced more French than Jethro Bowdene. My husband’s people were Louisiana French.” Most people at the barn know her and have known her for decades, so she doesn’t mind the newness of meeting a newcomer. She is most often just called “Dot” and everyone knows that she is Clyde’s sister and this organization’s CPO, or Chief Potluck Organizer.
Before she sits down to plan her card strategies, she has spent a good couple of hours on Tuesday nights lining up the plastic plates of sliced cake, making anywhere from five to 15 pounds of pinto beans and five to 20 pounds of potato salad, and organizing the assorted crock-pots so that no one gets tangled up in the cords.
Dot’s pinto beans are legendary and her rummy game is almost as good. Playing for years with the same group of women just outside of the air conditioned portion of the barn, she missed her friends and “just living” during COVID.
“Clyde has been doing this for 47 years and I’ve been helping for about 24 years now,” she said. “It didn’t feel right not being here. I don’t think anyone liked it much at all.”
She seems to be the calm to Clyde’s storm, the pickin’ to his grinnin’, and his partner in all of this. She looks toward the entrance of the barn and becomes reflective.
“We all have one chance at life. Life is what we make it. Whatever it is, it is. It is up to us to figure out what it is and enjoy it.That’s what this place is to all of us; our place to enjoy.”
A Genuinely Good Guy
On Monday morning, Clyde’s friends and family were still in shock from the news that broke Sunday evening.
“I will miss Clyde Maness dearly and have had a very heavy heart since hearing of his passing,” said Caroline Owens. “Clyde was one of those folks that you just believed would live forever; one that you hoped would live forever.
“He was a local legend to many, but a friend to all. I can’t recall a single time that I walked through the doors of his pottery barn that I didn’t feel welcomed. He had a heart of gold, and a passion for Bluegrass just the same. I am certainly going to miss seeing him on Tuesday nights. His absence leaves a void that none could ever fill.”
Friend Sandy Hatley said, “Clyde has been a good friend for half a century. In the ‘70s, he encouraged me when I was a young female learning to pick banjo in a male-dominated genre. I was so pleased that he recently received the Alan Perdue Memorial Award presented by Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention for his contribution to bluegrass music. His music barn has been a Tuesday night haven for pickers for almost 50 years.”
Ron Maness, a High Falls native and a decorated retired Air Force and commercial pilot currently filling in running the Moore County Airport, thinks he and Clyde were second cousins.
“There are a lot of Manesses in this area, but he did assure me that we were ‘kin’ every time I saw him. He would say ‘Come here, Cousin Ronnie,’ and off I went.
“I am not completely sure of the common thread, but I am proud to be related to such an entertainer, but more importantly a genuinely good guy. Clyde is known far and wide, and his roots of friendships go as deep as his attachment to this county.
“The unstructured, spontaneous joy that he served up along with the potluck suppers were so incredible.”
Pammy Davis Lassiter wrote, “Just too much sadness to process. Clyde was definitely a legend and so friendly, funny and loving! So sorry for his whole family and world of bluegrass friends. Love him very much! Prayers for everyone’s broken heart.”
John E McInnis, a family friend and frequent participant at the barn wrote, “He’s pick’n and grin’n with the best of’m. Go Rest High on that Mountain, Clyde.”
“Go Rest High on That Mountain” refers to a song that is a heartbreaking goodbye to a departed loved one that Vince Gill sang at the funeral of country legend George Jones.
Tim Preston, of Grayson, Kentucky, shared this story that seemed to echo comparisons to so many of Clyde’s antics.
“Many years ago, I stopped by the shop on a slow afternoon. I noticed his upright bass and told him I was a bassist and wanted to learn bluegrass style.
“He gave me a lesson on the spot and invited me back to jam with everyone a few nights later.
“He noticed I was driving an S-10 truck and as I was getting ready to leave, he pulled out a blonde Kay bass, loaded it into the back and said, “Here, practice on this one and bring it back later.”
Preston finished with, “The man didn’t even know my name…”
This is what country is all about ... great music, good food, and good friends with a common interest. I recall when the late Sheriff James W. Wise would sit in on some playing time.
I'm saddened to see so many of the people who made Moore County a wonderful place to live crossing over to the other side. Seems like every week someone I know leaves planet earth for a heavenly home.
Clyde's was Americana at its VERY best.
John Misiaszek
