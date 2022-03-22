Photos for gas story 3.png

A CCNC worker pours a drink at the clubhouse.

 Photo courtesy CCNC

With gas prices rising dramatically in recent weeks, the cost of commuting to work has also jumped.

Tipping its collective cap to its approximately 200 hourly employees, The Country Club of North Carolina has given each of those staffers a complimentary gas card for use at Carolina-based Lowes Foods fuel stations. One is located a mile from the club on Morganton Road.

Don Hunter, the club’s chief operating officer and general manager, realized that many of the club’s hourly staff were driving longer distances to work from places such as Sanford, Robbins, Rockingham, and Raeford. His solution: use a local gas distributor and help those who make the commute.

“The great people who work at CCNC are committed to providing great service and getting to work, particularly from a distance, is part of that commitment,” said Hunter. “We try to recognize and react quickly when we see outside forces affecting our staff. We are proud to have a membership that is so strong and supportive of the employees. It was just the right thing to do to give them a little assistance with the daily costs of their lives. We just wanted to give them a little less to worry about.”

Hunter said the plan will be in place for as long as gas prices stay at current levels.

“I have a 90-mile roundtrip drive to get here. It is very much appreciated,” said Billy Ray, who works in clubhouse maintenance. “Every little bit helps, and it certainly brightens your day when you receive something like that.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days