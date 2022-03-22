With gas prices rising dramatically in recent weeks, the cost of commuting to work has also jumped.
Tipping its collective cap to its approximately 200 hourly employees, The Country Club of North Carolina has given each of those staffers a complimentary gas card for use at Carolina-based Lowes Foods fuel stations. One is located a mile from the club on Morganton Road.
Don Hunter, the club’s chief operating officer and general manager, realized that many of the club’s hourly staff were driving longer distances to work from places such as Sanford, Robbins, Rockingham, and Raeford. His solution: use a local gas distributor and help those who make the commute.
“The great people who work at CCNC are committed to providing great service and getting to work, particularly from a distance, is part of that commitment,” said Hunter. “We try to recognize and react quickly when we see outside forces affecting our staff. We are proud to have a membership that is so strong and supportive of the employees. It was just the right thing to do to give them a little assistance with the daily costs of their lives. We just wanted to give them a little less to worry about.”
Hunter said the plan will be in place for as long as gas prices stay at current levels.
“I have a 90-mile roundtrip drive to get here. It is very much appreciated,” said Billy Ray, who works in clubhouse maintenance. “Every little bit helps, and it certainly brightens your day when you receive something like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.