Clicksuasion Labs Team 2021
Clicksuasion Labs team, from left, Catie Fromknecht, Michael Barbera, Katana Lemelin, Anna Silverman, Cyndi Fifield. 
 

The complementary nature of the portfolios of two locally-based companies has brought them together, joining forces to develop a strategic marketing and behavioral science management consulting firm under a single banner.

Clicksuasion Labs and Novae Design Group announced they had entered a definitive merger agreement earlier this month and will operate jointly as Clicksuasion Labs. Their client portfolios include Microsoft, Harley-Davidson, Boeing, Lendlease, and the Southern Pines Brewing Company.

“Together, the integrated team will close the loop between consumer research and applied marketing,” said Michael Barbera of Clicksuasion Labs. “We could not be more enthusiastic about this transaction and the addition of our newest Clicksuasion team members. We welcome each one of them and look forward to making a combined impact.”

Novae Design was established by Cyndi Fifield as a collaborative start-up offering brand development services through videography and photography, graphic design, web design and maintenance, social media management and other marketing services.

Barbera, who currently serves as board chairman of the Moore County Chamber of Commerce, and his team coined the word “clicksuasion” to describe the psychology of clicks on the internet, purchases and persuasion that businesses use to build a positive customer experience. Based in Pinehurst, Clicksuasion Labs serves clients from mostly outside this area, comparatively, to Novae which catered to local businesses.

Discussion of a potential merger began in January 2020, but even before then the two companies had often recommended clients back and forth, Barbera said.

“We got a little busier and more integrated and came to a point where Cyndi and I discussed becoming one and how that would look to move forward.”

Over the past 14 months, they’d worked together quietly under the code name “Uncle Steven’s Visit” until the merger and acquisition became official.

“We are a full-service marketing firm and this really benefits the client. Formerly they would have to seek one scope of work from one vendor and one scope from another,” said Fifield. “Both sides have always specialized in brand messages. Now our clients just get a lot more.”

The integrated Clicksuasion Labs team, now at 12-strong, operates from a new, larger space at 283 Olmsted Blvd. in Pinehurst. The company is also employee-owned, which Barbera notes helps them stay as competitive as possible to recruit and hire the best talent.

Clicksuasion Labs conducts twice monthly free webinars for interested clients to learn more. To view upcoming dates and register to attend, visit clicksuasion.com/supercharged or call (800) 584-8047

