Glenda Clendenin, a stalwart in Moore County’s election office for 35 years, has announced her intent to retire effective Sep. 24. A former precinct official, she was initially appointed to her role as Elections Director in 1986.

“I wanted to become part of the elections family,” she explained, noting she answers to both the county’s election board and Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

The Moore County Board of Elections is composed of five members including two members from each major political party. The governor appoints the chair of each county board.

The Rev. Charles McKnight was named chairman of the local elections board by Gov. Roy Cooper. On July 20, he was sworn-in alongside fellow board members Martin Carpenter of Southern Pines; Richard Ashton of Pinehurst; Craig Kennedy of Robbins; and William Case of Pinehurst.

Rev. Charles McKnight sworn in

The Rev. Charles McKnight was sworn-in as chairman of the Moore County Board of Elections on July 20, 2021. Contributed photo.

The local board will interview candidates for the Elections Director job and make their recommendation to the State Board of Elections. The final decision on Clendenin’s replacement is in the hands of state officials.

Clendenin cited health concerns in her resignation letter. Two years ago she suffered a stroke and said that returning to work was part of her recovery efforts.

“But there comes a time and I feel that time has come,” she told The Pilot this week.

A Moore County native, Clendenin is well-known for her talents outside the elections office including music, she’s the choir director for West End United Methodist Church, and her culinary skills.

Some years back, disappointed by what county leaders were served at catered meetings, she began offering her own services.

“Cooking has always been a hobby of mine. I said to the county commissioners that I’d like to cook for you all. They’ve enjoyed it so much,” recalling that her pound cake has been a particular favorite.

Contact Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2474 or email laura@thepilot.com

(1) comment

louisgregory
Louis Gregory

Clendenin is much a lady and has contributed much to our election process. I wish her a long and happy retirement.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days