Southern Pines newest councilmembers Taylor Clement and Ann Petersen were sworn-in to office Wednesday, Dec. 8. Together with Mayor Carol Haney, the three women create the first female-majority led council in the town’s history.
The newly constituted group quickly got to business and re-elected Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy with a vote of acclamation. Councilman Bill Pate was elected town treasurer and Clement will serve as vice treasurer.
On Tuesday, the Town Council will formally consider a number of projects including a proposed 276-unit apartment complex on U.S. 1, a two-story 49,600-square foot indoor storage unit on Bell Avenue, the redevelopment of the former Bo’s/IGA grocery store on Broad Street into a “barcade” entertainment venue, and a proposed Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers restaurant at the corner of U.S. 15-501 and Murray Hill Road.
Outgoing Councilman Mike Saulnier offered that Southern Pines is facing a lot of development pressure and that is a good problem to have, “everyone wants to live here.”
A retired military officer and former garrison commander, Saulnier served on the town’s planning board for three years before being appointed to the council in 2019, filling the vacant seat left when Haney was elected mayor.
She thanked him for his loyalty and dedication to the community.
“You’ve always come fully prepared and, with your background, you knew all the questions to ask, and you did so many, many times,” Haney said, noting that he understood “the job we do is hard.”
“It has been a pleasure serving with you. I think you made this a better council and town.”
Pate echoed her sentiments, “Mike has a true heart for Southern PInes. Everything he did was for the town. You are the most thorough of any of us and you did it well.”
“We have a great town that is represented by a great council,” Saulnier responded. “We didn’t always agree and we didn’t have to. We did what was best for the town and I know that will continue.”
Saulnier specifically singled out Town Manager Reagan Parsons for his exceptional leadership and Finance Director Tess Brubaker-Speis.
“He is the best town manager I’ve ever had to work with. The team he has built and has managed to sustain...well done.”
