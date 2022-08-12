Bobby Teague is partial to the original paint hue: meadow green, it’s called. Standing next to his restored 1952 Ford F1 truck, he recalls taking his future wife, Patricia, out on their first date in this vintage classic. It was 1980, just two short years after he’d acquired his grandfather’s truck.
On warm summer nights, Bobby and Patricia still head out in this family heirloom. Motoring down U.S. 1, they’ll snag a prime parking spot right out front at Mac’s Breakfast Anytime restaurant for the monthly cruise-in event sponsored by the Sandhills Classic Street Rod Association (SCSRA, for short). There’s music, raffles, food and lots of folks casually milling about.
“Guys like cars. The cruise-in is a chance to talk cars,” says Teague, who serves as president of the nonprofit club.
As a child, growing up in Silk Hope in Chatham County, Teague says he built model cars. Life, marriage and, finally, retirement, he now has more time — and funding — for his hobby. “I’ve been piddling for years.”
At home, he also keeps a 1964 Falcon “that needs some work” and a 1938 truck.
****
Another relic of Americana is parked nearby. Tom Walker leans against his bright red 1978 Dodge Adventure, which he purchased three years ago.
Like Teague, he’s been a member of the SCSRA for more than a decade. Meetings are held monthly in Whispering Pines and each summer, the SCSRA sponsors a competitive car show in conjunction with the Carthage Buggy Fest.
“When I joined the club I didn’t own a classic car,” he says. “Then I bought a 1973 Plymouth Duster and I was hooked.”
Walker enjoys tinkering with classic cars and trucks, regularly swapping his acquisitions out after about three years: “I just like to have something different.”Club members, including Walker, also provided vehicles for the backdrop of a recent “Grease!” inspired photo shoot featuring young actors from Imagine Youth Theater.
Steps away, a deejay is spinning tunes to keep the crowd entertained and other SCSRA members are busy collecting canned goods: The July cruise-in benefited the food bank in Carthage. The SCSRA also supports Sandhills Teen Challenge and several other local charities.
“If we’re not hosting the cruise-in, we are usually participating in other car shows and events,” Walker says. “We get a lot of fun out of it.”
****
A 1971 Monte Carlo rolls into the parking lot. Jerrold Smith is at the wheel. A loud chorus of welcoming words greets his arrival.
Smith, a longtime SCSRA member, has attained legendary status among this crowd.
He guesses he owns around 28 classic vehicles, “It may be more than that.” He prefers ragtops and owns at least eight convertibles.
He buys them cheap and restores them piece-by-piece.
A prized favorite is his 1957 Bel Air. More rust than automobile when Smith purchased it for $150, it took five years of hard work to return it to its former glory.
Smith says he began restoring classic cars in his early 20s, after serving in Vietnam.
“I needed something to do. There have been times I stayed up all night long doing this.”
Propping up the hood of his yellow Monte Carlo convertible, the better to show off his handiwork, he figures this particular car has been in his collection for 20 years.
****
Lisa Dixon is the new kid on this block. A real estate broker from Raeford, she purchased a 1971 Volkswagon bus three months ago and has since become a cruise-in regular.
“I’m obsessed with it,” she confesses. “I drive that bugger every day!”
It was a long-awaited purchase. Dixon’s very first car was a similar model, a 1969 VW bus. She smiles as a flood of memories cross her mind.
“Then I got married, had kids,” she trails off, “and it was sold.”
A few years back she started saving, “and saving and saving,” she exclaims, until her piggy bank was finally big enough to bankroll her dream machine.
“Lucy,” as she’s dubbed her classic ride, was listed for sale in Long Beach, Calif. Even better than her first car, this VW was the deluxe model with a retractable sunroof.
Dixon knew she had to have it.
A friend in California helped arrange the purchase and made sure “Lucy” was shipped safely to the East Coast.
“I’m just a driving fanatic now,” Dixon says. She’s even learned how to change the oil and install new spark plugs on her pal.
“It’s so much fun. Everyone sees me coming and they wave and throw me peace signs.”
Are you ready to roll? Here's the rundown on a few upcoming cruise-in events and car shows:
SCSRA Monthly Cruise-In
Sandhills Classic Street Rod Association’s next cruise-in will be held Friday, Aug. 19, 5 to 8 p.m., at Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, 1904 Sandhills Blvd., in Aberdeen. This is a free event, open to the public. Enjoy music, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and food is available for purchase. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits.
Hope Mills Shrine Club Car Show
The Hope Mills Shrine Club will host its first annual car show Saturday, Sept. 3, at 4461 Cameron Road, in Hope Mills. All makes and models are welcome. Prizes will be awarded for best in class winners. Proceeds benefit Hope Mills Shrine Club.
Cruzin 4 Kidz Car Show and Crafts
The Cruzin 4 Kidz Car Club will host a car show and swap meet Saturday, Sept. 24, 9 to 3 p.m., at Cooper Ford, U.S. 15-501, in Carthage. Trophies will be awarded for Best Chevy, Best Ford, Best Mopar, Best Truck, Best in Show, and other prizes. Enjoy food and music, and a craft and vendor show.
Cruisin’ the Park Car Show
The third annual Cruisin’ the Park car show presented by the Friends of Aberdeen Library, and chaired by Jewel and Robbie Monroe, will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Aberdeen Lake Park. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and opens to the public at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stroll among dozens of hot rods, antique and vintage cars. Judges will select the Top 40, Best of Show, and Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GMC and Best Special Interest award recipients. Winners will be announced at approximately 2:30 p.m.
There will be a food truck, beverages for sale, DJ music, a 50/50 raffle, raffle prizes and a used booked sale. This is a free event, open to the public, to benefit the Aberdeen Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.