A personal enrichment course on the subject of pandemics attracted little attention last fall. In fact, the class was dropped from the Sandhills Community College curriculum for a second time, in the spring, due to low enrollment.
Ed Balkovic, a semi-retired virologist and microbiologist who developed the course, is giving it the old college try once again. Pre-registration is open now for the SCC Center for Creative Living eight-week free lecture series, “Pandemics: Understanding the Past, Dealing with the Present, and Preparing for the Future.”
The spread SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — was officially defined as a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11 because of its sudden emergence and expansion around the globe.
For 23 weeks, and more to come, our lives have been upended by the arrival of this novel new disease. Public health, government officials and business owners grapple over how to balance safety and economic concerns, but emerging infectious diseases are nothing new.
“Microbes continue to show us new tricks. Importantly, the ability to infect humans and spread rapidly around the world,” Balkovic said. “We will cover COVID information and vaccine research, but also other major pandemics through a historical perspective.”
Most of the notable epidemics and pandemics in the last century were influenza outbreaks. The 1918 influenza pandemic (H1N1) took the lives of anywhere from 50 to 100 million people around the world. A 1957 influenza outbreak (H2N2) was blamed on the loss of roughly 1.1 million, while the 1968 influenza (H3N2) also took the lives of around 1 million people. More recently, the swine flu outbreak in 2009 caused the deaths of between 151,700 and 575,400 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Other major pandemics — SARS, MERS, smallpox, HIV, polio, Ebola, Dengue, West Nile virus, and Zika — will be discussed in detail during the course, including how they are detected, diagnosed, prevention and control measures with an emphasis on the public health context.
“Finally, we will examine how well our public health agencies are preparing for the emergence of the next new pathogen. What are the lessons learned and the lessons not learned in the real world,” Balkovic said.
A Pinehurst resident, Balkovic is an adjunct associate professor at the University of Rhode Island with 40-plus years in the microbiology and virology field. He earned a PhD at Baylor College of Medicine, working in the Influenza Research Center, and previously supervised the National Virology Reference Lab serving all U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Centers.
In addition he directed viral vaccine quality control testing and was later a senior research virologist with a major vaccine manufacturer before retiring. He is an active member of the Science Advisory Board at Parenteral Drug Association (PDA).
One of the biggest misconceptions and challenges with dealing with SARS-CoV-2 is it has been in the political arena, he said.
“You can find a lot of good information but also a great deal of misinformation being spread on social media. Coronavirus is not the big one. When you look at 1918, coronavirus is not a world killer,” Balkovic said. “The problem with pandemics is when you have dense populations of humans or animals, you get crowded together and then something arrives that controls that population by reducing its numbers.”
“Populations around the world are growing. Rainforests and other undeveloped places are being developed. Travel is easier. People can get on an airplane with no symptoms and get off the plane sick,” he said. “We are more likely to see pandemics as a result.”
With viruses, in general, when a new virus comes, there is no immunity and it kills lots of people; however, to survive long-term, viruses tend to become milder.
“Coronavirus is different because it is a new virus. There is very little immunity in our human population, so it has become a serious disease. There are other human coronaviruses and they cause the common cold. These viruses have been in our population for centuries, maybe millenia.”
The mild disease typically caused by coronaviruses is part of the problem. There was never any substantive research done in years past because people were not getting that sick from it, Balkovic said.
“COVID-19 does have a good ability to spread. That is what we worry about,” he added. “With a disease like Ebola, you have to be in really close contact — bodily fluids — with a sick person. With coronavirus, it is a respiratory virus that can be spread airborne by droplets in the air.”
Balkovic said the vaccine research underway for COVID-19 is unlike anything that has ever occurred in history.
“We have all this new biotechnology available. Usually you would only have a few companies working on a vaccine,” he said. “We are doing everything at warp speed because of the politics that have come into it....We hope that what we get will be effective and safe, but no vaccine has ever been 100 percent perfect. That is why it is also important that we develop more therapies to treat early disease with COVID-19.”
“Pandemics: Understanding the Past, Dealing with the Present, and Preparing for the Future” is offered by the Sandhills Community College Center for Creative Learning. The online course runs Wednesdays from Sept. 9 to Oct. 28 from 10 a.m.-noon. Classes will be recorded for later viewing.
Pre-registration is required. To learn more, call (910) 695-3980 or 1-800-338-3944, ext. 3980
