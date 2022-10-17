Democrat Ben Clark and Republican Richard Hudson are running to represent North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, which includes Randolph, Hoke, Harnett, Chatham, Cumberland, Lee, Moore, Richmond, and Scotland counties.
Currently, Ben Clark is a member of the North Carolina State Senate, representing District 21 since 2013. Incumbent Richard Hudson, who also assumed office in 2013, currently represents North Carolina's 8th Congressional District.
As the result of the reconfigured House boundaries, Hudson decided to run in the newly formed 9th District rather than run in a new 12th District. Hudson had previously represented most of the counties in the new 9th, including areas around Fort Bragg.
Clark had previously represented a pocket of Moore County in the state senate, but also as a result of the reconfigured boundaries, District 9 now includes more of Moore County.
Who They Are
Ben Clark, 62 is from Fayetteville and currently lives in Raeford. He is married to Dion and they have two daughters. He graduated from NC A&T with a bachelor’s degree and then a master’s from Southern Illinois University. He is a retired Air Force officer and trained troops on Mission Command at Fort Bragg.
Richard Hudson, 50 is from Charlotte and currently lives in Southern Pines. He is married to Renee and they have one son. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with a bachelor’s degree.
Where They Stand
For Clark, the top three challenges for a Moore County resident are “first, social security and Medicare, then women’s economic security and finally, housing.”
“The costs of housing, food, and healthcare are on the rise,” he wrote in an email. “Threats to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits are a unique challenge in Moore County where a significant percentage of the population is 50 plus. These threats hit women harder, due to a lifetime of lower earnings and being more likely to leave the workforce to be the primary caregiver for children and aging relatives. Cuts to their Social Security or Medicare would be devastating.”
Also responding via email, Hudson said his top priorities are inflation, gas prices and safety.
“House Republicans have a plan called our ‘Commitment to America’ that cuts reckless spending to stop inflation and boosts American energy production to reduce our reliance on foreign countries and lower costs at the pump. To build a nation that’s safe, we are committed to securing our border, supporting law enforcement, and increasing penalties for fentanyl to stop deaths from drug overdoses and poisoning.”
When asked why should an undecided voter who is leaning towards his opponent consider voting for him instead, Clark replied, “Moore County leans Republican, so there are probably many voters who feel exactly like this about me. You should vote for me because I’m from this district and aside from 20 years in the Air Force; I’ve lived, worked, worshiped in this district. I’m a veteran who eliminated N.C. state tax on veterans this year and made it easier for active-duty members and their families to continue their education in N.C.
“I’m a Democrat and I’m proud to be one; but I’ve consistently cut taxes on the middle class and small- and women-owned businesses. I’ve consistently supported school choice and was the only Democrat in NC to support the Parents Bill of Rights. As a state senator, I’ve voted for five balanced budgets. Couldn’t we use more of that in Washington?”
Hudson answered, “As your Congressman, I have a proven track record as a conservative who can reach across the aisle to deliver results. I’ve been ranked the 12th most conservative member of Congress. I’ve also been rated the most effective legislator from North Carolina, having more than 65 bills signed into law. As a husband, dad, and Fort Bragg’s Congressman, I want to make sure the next generation of Americans has even more opportunities than the last.
“My family and I reside in Moore County, and I will work every day to ensure we have an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future built on freedom, and a government that’s accountable to you.”
Both candidates are aware that Moore County is experiencing growth like it never has before. Their strategies for easing the fears of community members while also encouraging economic prosperity varied.
“In Congress, I’ll build on the bipartisan infrastructure legislation that President Biden passed,” Clark said. “Growth is a good thing; but growth requires real funding for housing, transportation, and schools. I was a part of the ‘Can Do 6’ that delivered more than $400 million for Cumberland County this year. In Washington, I’ll deliver for Moore County the same way. Look at my record; I’m not a big talker, but I get things done.”
Hudson called for a balanced approach.
“Our region is growing rapidly. New industries and people coming to Moore County are good news for our economy. However, we need to ensure we are working to grow our economy, develop our workforce, and create jobs – all while also preserving our region’s quality of life that is second-to-none. This requires a balanced approach to investing in families, infrastructure, education, and housing.”
The candidates differ on their governing style. Clark said “he likes the details.”
“I was one of only four Democrats who served as Senate conferees on this year’s budget,” Clark said. “I run the numbers and run them again. Most politicians talk in sound bites; I’ll bore you to death with the details, but at least you’ll know I did my homework and even if you don’t agree with my position, you’ll know I’m not just towing the party line. I really believe in what I’m saying. The hardest part of elective office is the campaign trail. Politics brings out the worst in people. Once the election is over and we get down to business, I’m in my element.”
Hudson, meanwhile, said he likes to work hard to “be accessible.”
“Constituent services are always my top priority. It is an honor to serve as your Congressman and I am committed to ensuring you always have a voice in Washington, as well as the support you need when facing an issue with the federal government. Dividing time between home and Washington is difficult, but I work hard to be accessible and spend as much time here at home as possible. I moved my main office to Southern Pines and we are open to ensure I can best represent and serve you.”
Their First Priorities
If elected, the two men had a definite plan for the first six months of 2023.
Clark said that he would work on “protecting social security, Medicare, and women’s economic security.
“I hear from voters every day. Even Republicans are worried about Republican rhetoric on these issues. I’ll push legislation to protect the benefits you’ve worked all your life for.”
Hudson again referred to the House Republicans' “Commitment to America.”
“Our plan includes common-sense measures we can begin implementing right away like cutting spending, boosting American energy production, securing the border, hiring more police officers, and protecting our constitutional freedoms like the Second Amendment,” he said.
Two questions regarding Richard Hudson: Where did you graduate from College and what degree did you earn? Secondly, which branch of service did you serve and for what period of time?
