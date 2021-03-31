Yesmi Reyes of Aberdeen, who is originally from Honduras, recently took the Oath of Allegiance to become a U.S. citizen.
Reyes participated in the Motheread/Fatheread® Program at the Moore County Literacy Council. Following that, she enrolled as a student in their Adult Basic Literacy and Citizenship programs. She worked with Program Specialist Kathy McGougan who assisted her with her preparation for the Naturalization Exam and interview process.
Her dedication and hard work paid off. Reyes was sworn in as a U.S. citizen in a ceremony on March 25, in Durham.
If you are interested in learning more about the Moore County Literacy Council’s free programs for Adult Basic Literacy, English Language Learners, or Citizenship, please call 910-692-5954 or email Susan Lamm at susan@mcliteracy.org or Kathy McGougan at kathy@mcliteracy.org.
