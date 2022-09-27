The Citizens Academy Program will resume in Aberdeen on Monday after two years of hiatus due to COVID-19.
The program teaches Aberdeen residents about the town's municipal services, government dealings and local challenges.
It is open to all residents, from high school students to retirees. The program is free and dinner is provided. The first meeting is Monday, Oct. 3, from 5:30-8 p.m. Following sessions will occur on Oct. 17 and Nov. 7.
Interested individuals can submit an online application found on the Town of Aberdeen website. The town is looking for four to six more participants. The class is limited to 10 members. If the class capacity is reached, additional applications will carry over to the next academy.
The program aims to not only inform community members about their town but also aid in teaching future community leaders.
Town Manager Paul Sabiston called the program “a fruitful field of attaining board members.”
The first session will cover the basics of local government, service, and Planning and Inspections. Session two will cover parks and recreation and public works. The last session will cover public safety.
At the end of the program, a graduation ceremony will recognize class participants.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
