A new lawsuit has delayed the Moore County Board of Education from voting on the proposed deed in the sale of the old Southern Pines Primary School campus.
A vote on that deed will be the final step on the school board’s end before the proposed sale to the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust can proceed. That vote was on the agenda for the board’s regular meeting on Monday night.
But when the board convened in open session, Superintendent Bob Grimesey recommended that action on the deed be removed from the agenda. He said that just two hours earlier he and Chair Libby Carter had received a summons in a lawsuit dealing with the school’s proposed sale.
“The superintendent and legal counsel will need time to read and review the lawsuit before I can offer any recommendation for the school board,” said Grimesey.
The board voted in October to sell the entire 17-acre campus to the land trust for $685,000, the figure identified in the property’s most recent appraisal. That decision came after months of discussing options like subdividing the property and pursuing an open bidding process. Last month the board voted 5-2 to move forward with a sale to the land trust.
Board members David Hensley and Robert Levy opposed that motion, but before that vote successfully moved to add an additional step to the process beyond that contract approval. That step, a separate approval of the deed, was originally scheduled for a vote during the board’s special meeting on Nov. 1.
After discussing the issue in closed session last week, the board tabled it until Monday.
As proposed, the deed includes a preservation agreement limiting the uses of the property to “advancement of and sharing of cultural and historical information about the African American community, including the African American community of West Southern Pines.
Those can include a museum, building a replica of the Rosenwald school that began educating Black students there in 1924, advancing Black-owned businesses consistent with what existed in the community’s heyday, and pre-kindergarten programs.
That would effectively tie the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust to the purposes it has set out for the property since it set out to purchase it more than two years ago. The campus was a historic center for the education of Black students before integration, first as a Rosenwald school and then as a segregated high school.
The trust’s plans to celebrate and preserve the property’s historic significance qualify it to buy the land directly from Moore County Schools. Typically the state doesn’t allow school boards to sell property to non-government entities outside of a competitive bidding process. As a nonprofit seeking to preserve the old school’s cultural and historic value, the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust also qualifies as a direct buyer.
Landon White, a Raleigh attorney, reportedly filed the recent lawsuit in an attempt to block the sale. Back in August White sent a letter to the school board’s attorney on behalf of a client challenging the sale under the historic property exception, since the old Rosenwald school has long since been demolished and the 1924 campus only comprises four of the 17 total acres.
This is a developing story. See Wednesday's edition of The Pilot for a full report.
