With the county’s COVID-19 trends continuing to move in the wrong direction, the Village of Pinehurst has announced that the village council’s regular meeting and work session will be held remotely on Tuesday.
Kelly Chance, the village clerk, said the decision to move to a virtual format was made to address “concern among the community for the rising numbers of COVID-19 and its variants.” More than 600 new infections have been recorded in Pinehurst over the past two weeks, according to ZIP code-level data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Both the regular meeting and work session will be live-streamed on the village’s website beginning at 4:30 p.m. The regular meeting is set to include presentations from the fire and police departments. During the work session, the council is expected to continue discussions about downtown parking and events celebrating architects Donald Ross and Frederick Law Olmsted, among other business.
Agendas for the meeting and work session can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.