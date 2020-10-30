Two of Southern Pines’ most popular holiday events have been canceled because of the coronavirus.
The town’s annual Christmas parade and First Eve celebration were both called off earlier this week by the Southern Pines Business Association, the organization that oversees the events. The cancellations were announced on the association’s website.
The parade normally draws thousands of spectators to downtown Southern Pines. Voters have repeatedly named the event Moore County’s top parade in The Pilot’s annual Best of the Pines contest.
First Eve is the county’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration. During the event, a large pine cone drop is lowered from the raised ladder of a fire truck while revelers count down to the New Year.
Susan Harrison, secretary of the Southern Pines Business Association, did not immediately respond to a message from The Pilot seeking comment.
The cancellations follow the Carthage Board of Commissioners’ decision to call off that town’s Christmas parade. Citing an anticipated lack of participation and safety concerns stemming from the coronavirus, the commissioners unanimously voted to cancel the parade during their regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 19.
Aberdeen leaders have not yet voted on the fate of the town’s parade, but the board of commissioners approved plans last week for a downtown Christmas market to be held on Dec. 5. Several local businesses are expected to participate in the event, according to town planner Christian Haas.
I feel so sorry for children. Everything is being cancelled for them.
