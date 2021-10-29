Christmas For Moore volunteers

Christmas For Moore volunteers took safety seriously to come together and register program participants in person at five locations across Moore County in August and September. Contributed photo

Acts of kindness make a difference, and Christmas For Moore, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving individuals and families in need of assistance at Christmas time, needs the community’s help to make Christmas a true season of giving again this year. Registering more than 1,600 of its Moore County neighbors, the group is seeking sponsors for approximately 250 program participants.

“This year. we were happy to be able to offer an extended registration period to our families and so many options to get their registrations to us, either through the mail, online at our website or at one of our five in-person registration sites in August and September,” said Eleanora Voelkel, chair of the Christmas For Moore board of directors. “Matching last year’s record number of registrations, now, we need to have enough sponsors to match everyone, as we have been able to do every year in the past.”

The names on each application, like the tag of an angel tree, represent a person, a grandparent, parent, sibling or child, ranging in ages from 0 to 91. Each one has a personal story, like Shyette Wilson of Southern Pines.

“Honestly, what is there not to say about such an organization,” she said. “For me and my children, this program has been nothing short of a blessing from God. As a parent, it has brought the security of knowing I could take care of so many other things instead of focusing on how I will buy for four children. I struggle so much through the year being a single mother when there is a program like this, it's such a blessing.”

Sponsors for the Christmas For Moore program include area churches, civic groups, businesses and individuals. Each sponsor decides on the number of participants to sponsor and then is matched with a qualified program participant through the nonprofit. Sponsors agree to purchase gifts of clothing, household items, toys or food on the participants’ wish list.

“So many residents of Moore County are struggling to provide the basic needs for their families,” Voelkel said. “With the generosity of the community acting as sponsors and donors to the program, Christmas for Moore needs your help to match up these remaining 250 program participants with sponsors.”

For more information on becoming a Christmas for Moore sponsor or volunteer, call 910-477-3355 (voicemail), email info@christmas4moore.org or visit www.Christmas4Moore.org. To assist with a donation, checks may be mailed to Christmas for Moore, P.O. Box 3962, Pinehurst, N.C., 28374. All donations are tax-deductible.

