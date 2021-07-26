As the July sunshine bears down on the Sandhills, it is also the time of year when Christmas For Moore, the local nonprofit whose mission is helping its neighbors in need at Christmastime, begins its annual Christmas in July efforts to secure sponsors and donations, and register program participants.
To further kick off a summer season of giving, Christmas For Moore made a donation of 30 solar phone chargers to Team Workz, a local nonprofit which supports the homeless of Moore County.
“There are so many people who are hard-working or who are seeking work but do not have shelter and rely on inexpensive phones to seek employment opportunities or locate services or other resources,” said Sherri Mangum, of the Christmas For Moore Board.
“Finding places to charge phones can be difficult as one’s actions could be viewed as loitering, so It is such a blessing to participate in the purchase of so many solar chargers that can facilitate people in far less fortunate circumstances to move forward.”
After a record breaking season in 2020 of serving nearly 1,800 Moore County adults and children, Christmas For Moore is gearing up its 2021 efforts by opening its annual registration early and providing three ways for individuals and families to register, either online, by mail or in person.
“In our growing community, unemployment is still high and needs are still great, so we’ve expanded our registration process to reach more of our community in need,” said Chairman Eleanora Voelkel.
Those interested in applying for the program must be a Moore County resident and can complete the application online at www.chrristmas4moore.org/registration.
Paper applications are available for pickup at Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, 160 Memorial Park Ct. Southern Pines; Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care, 1500 W. Indiana Ave. Southern Pines; Moore County Department of Social Services, 1036 Carriage Oaks Dr. Carthage; and Moore Free & Charitable Clinic, 211 Trimble Plant Rd. Southern Pines. Completed applications can then be mailed to P.O. Box 3962, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Those preferring to register in person may attend one of five registration sessions in August and September, including:
· Aug. 25 | 9 a.m. -12 p.m.: Boys and Girls Club, 160 Memorial Park Ct., Southern Pines;
· Sept. 1 | 4 -7 p.m.: Seven Lakes Chapel in the Pines, 2125 Seven Lakes South, West End;
· Sept. 2 | 4-7 p.m.: Robbins First Baptist Church, 651 Hemp St., Robbins;
· Sept. 9 | 4-7 p.m.: Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1517 Luther Way, Southern Pines; and
· Sept. 18 | 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.: Moore County Agricultural Center, 707 Pinehurst Avenue, Carthage.
Registrants must provide identification and proof of Moore County residence for all listed on the application including children. Accepted forms of identification include a driver's license, pay stub, utility bill, lease agreement, Medicaid card, or for children, a school identification card, report card or free lunch program form.
With an increased need among participants, it further creates a greater need for sponsors, donations and volunteers. Sponsors are matched up with program participants and provide gifts of clothing, household needs, food or toys. Volunteers, too, are needed for a variety of tasks, including shopping, making deliveries or assisting at one of the in-person registration sites.
“We know with the continued support of our generous and caring community,” said Voelkel, “we can serve even more families this year.”
For more information on becoming a Christmas for Moore sponsor or volunteer, call 910-477-3355 (voicemail), email info@christmas4moore.org or visit www.Christmas4Moore.org. To assist with a donation, checks may be mailed to Christmas for Moore, P.O. Box 3962, Pinehurst, N.C., 28374. All donations are tax-deductible.
