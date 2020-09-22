Christmas For Moore has extended its registration deadline to Sept. 30. The nonprofit organization provides individuals and families with a helping hand during the holidays through sponsored donations of food, gifts and clothing.
In-person registration sites are typically held across the county each fall, but due to COVID-19, 2020 registration forms must be submitted online, by mail or picked up and returned at designated locations. Due to the change in the registration process, the nonprofit decided to extend the deadline.
“We are sure that this year poses an even greater need in our community than last year when we registered more than 1,600 of our neighbors,” says Eleanora Voelkel, Christmas For Moore chair, “so we feel we need to give the community an extension on the registration.”
Registration information is available on the group’s website at www.christmas4moore.org/registration.
For anyone who is unable to register online, paper applications are available at the following locations during normal business hours:
Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, 160 Memorial Park Ct. in Southern Pines
Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care, 1500 W. Indiana Ave. in Southern Pines
Northern Moore Family Resource Center, 116 S. Horner St. in Robbins
Moore County Department of Social Services, 1036 Carriage Oaks Dr. in Carthage. A dropbox is available for applications instead of mailing.
Moore Free & Charitable Clinic, 211 Trimble Plant Rd. in Southern Pines
“Together, we can touch our neighbors with love and support in this upcoming season of giving,” adds Voelkel.
For more information on registering to be sponsored or becoming a sponsor for Christmas For Moore, call or text 910-477-3355, email christmas4moore@gmail.com or visit www.Christmas4Moore.org.
To assist with a donation, checks may be mailed to Christmas for Moore, P.O. Box 3962, Pinehurst, N.C., 28374. All donations are tax-deductible.
