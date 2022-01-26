Scott Hasemeier is a scientist. His sights aren’t on curing the common cold or halting the spread of COVID. He just wants to make people happy.
How? With chocolate.
His involvement with the venerated substance goes beyond truffles, bars, brownies, ice cream and cake. He is a veritable professor of chocolatology, creating exquisite bonbons in a subterranean lab in Pinehurst Village.
Even the name of his business – Form V – refers to the process whereby cocoa butter attains the beta crystal stage giving the chocolate a desirable sheen and slightly violet hue.
Unlike scores of foods eaten today, chocolate is not claimed by ancient Greeks or Romans. Biblical characters made due with honey. Credit the Aztecs and Mayans of Central and South America for brewing a bitter beverage from beans harvested from the pods of the cacao plant. Traces of an element found in the plant were identified in vessels dated 1500 B. C.
About that element: Leaves from the cacao plant chewed by natives moderated pain, brought on euphoria, increased energy, perhaps the aphrodisiac kind. Credit cocaine. Some of this same substance appeared in early formulations of CocaCola, blamed for “addictions” to the beverage.
Caffeine is also a naturally-occurring element.
Spanish conquistadores brought cacao back to Europe where it was sweetened and popularized as a hot beverage. Fashionable |chocolate houses sprung up throughout Europe, then in the colonies, the first being in Boston, circa 1682. Rudimentary chocolate made from cocoa powder was issued to soldiers during the American Revolution. The first modern chocolate bar appeared in 1847, formulated by a British chocolatier. During WWII, Hershey bars issued to GIs were light-heartedly credited for winning the war.
Today, beware. Hasemeier warns that cheap commercial chocolate may contain little or no cocoa, only sugar, flavorings, oil and color. Ingredients labels bear this out.
Yet chocolate continues to enthrall – an anomaly, since most beloved comestibles are beautiful: A ripe strawberry. Pearly golden kernels on a freshly picked ear of corn. The ivory hue of a rich homemade biscuit.
Chocolate is the same color as liver and prunes. Cheap bars have the mouthfeel of wax.
Not what Hasemeier creates. He prefers “tablets” and “bonbons” to bars and candy. He is the quintessential purist, a culinary school graduate who traveled the world with his military wife before settling in Moore County, where he chefed at Elliott’s on Linden, Wolcott’s and Forest Creek. “I got into baking and pastry, then started playing with chocolate,” Hasemeier says. “I had an affinity for it.” Exhausted by restaurant kitchens “I threw caution to the winds and opened Form V last February.” Home deliveries and the desire for treats in upsetting times launched the business.
This self-taught chocolatier’s laboratory/workshop/store occupies a temperature-controlled, gleaming white and stainless steel basement in Pinehurst Village, below Agora. Here, he dispenses information about a product equally gorgeous and satisfying. Bags of his primary ingredient, Belgian couveture chocolate from Callebaut established in 1911, line the shelves. Callebaut employs a 100-year-old whole-bean roasting technique that preserves flavors and oils, creating a distinctive uber-chocolate flavor and the smoothest of textures.
However, Hasemeier strives to please more than the palate. Most of his creations answer to eye candy. He handpaints bite-sized bon bons with colors and designs worthy of a modern art gallery. Hasemeier’s tablets (small bars) come attached, forming a geometric arrangement. Future plans include spiking chocolate with coriander, chili peppers, cardamom. His Valentine creation is a chocolate heart filled with bon bons. The included hammer breaks open the heart revealing contents.
Not in Russell Stover’s wildest dreams…
Chocolate, it seems, has always inspired opinions, philosophies. “Chocolate has a behavioral property to it,” Hasemeier believes. For maximum enjoyment he recommends allowing a piece, preferably dark, melt in the mouth: “Let your tongue rub it slowly on the roof of your mouth,” perhaps after a sip of red wine.
By Hasemeier’s reasoning, this simple ritual enhances life: “Americans need educating,” he believes. “We don’t know diddley-squat. All we want is the newest iPhone and TikTok. We need to slow down, drink a glass of wine and enjoy each other.”
Underscored by the wisdom of Peanuts’ creator Charles Shultz:
“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.”
