New York Times bestselling creators Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham are headed to downtown Southern Pines on Wednesday, March 9, at 4 p.m., at The Pilot office, 145 W. Pennsylvania Ave., to meet young fans and celebrate their new heart-bursting story, Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn.
Hale and Pham created the Best Friends graphic novels and The Princess in Black series, and have sold more than 2 million copies to date. Hale is a Newbery honoree and Pham is a Caldecott honoree.
Their first picture book together, Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, became a New York Times bestseller, received a starred review from Publishers Weekly, and the New York Times Book Review said it has “a big heart.”The authors are best friends in real life and came up with the story when they were chatting about things their kids love — cats and unicorns, of course! — and started writing it just for fun.
Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn is the second picture book in the Kitty-Corn series, and celebrates the magic of friendship and the beauty of imperfection. The book is scheduled for release March 8, by Abrams Books for Young Readers.
