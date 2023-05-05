CFH Retreat and Education Center

A map of the proposed retreat and education center. (Courtesy of Children of Fallen Heros)

Children of Fallen Heros plans to build a retreat and education center in Moore County — the first of its kind here.

Kenneth Wasley, founder and president of CFH signed the closing documents this May for the 82-acre property, located off Morrison Bridge Road, outside of Vass and close to Fort Bragg.

CFH signing of land deeds

Wasley signing the final land agreement documents at Lorenz and Creed Law Firm, PLLC in Southern Pines. L-R: The Commander of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights; Kyle Owens, Farmers Credit Bank; Angela Navarro, Golden Knight alumni; Kenneth Wasley, founder and president of CFH; Britt Harris, director of programs for CFH; and Tracy Dowd, real estate agent. 
Festival D'Avion 07.jpg

Greg Windmiller carries a flag supporting the Children of Fallen Hero's. Festival D'Avion opening ceremonies and VIP reception Friday evening, April 27, 2018 at Moore County Airport. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Parachute Vet Day Parade 06.jpg

Children of Fallen Heroes Precision Skydiving Team thrilled the crowd as they landed on Broad Street in Southern Pines. Veterans Day Parade in Southern Pines Saturday Nov. 9, 2019. Ted Fitzgerald/The PilotTed Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Festival D'Avion 31.jpg

Festival D'Avion at Moore Regional Airport. The Army Golden Knights Precision Jump Team, The Children of Fallen Heroes Skydiving Angels, Southern Pines Police Department officers and other attendees pose for a photo. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

