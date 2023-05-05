Greg Windmiller carries a flag supporting the Children of Fallen Hero's. Festival D'Avion opening ceremonies and VIP reception Friday evening, April 27, 2018 at Moore County Airport. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Festival D'Avion at Moore Regional Airport. The Army Golden Knights Precision Jump Team, The Children of Fallen Heroes Skydiving Angels, Southern Pines Police Department officers and other attendees pose for a photo. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Children of Fallen Heroes Precision Skydiving Team thrilled the crowd as they landed on Broad Street in Southern Pines. Veterans Day Parade in Southern Pines Saturday Nov. 9, 2019. Ted Fitzgerald/The PilotTed Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Wasley signing the final land agreement documents at Lorenz and Creed Law Firm, PLLC in Southern Pines. L-R: The Commander of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights; Kyle Owens, Farmers Credit Bank; Angela Navarro, Golden Knight alumni; Kenneth Wasley, founder and president of CFH; Britt Harris, director of programs for CFH; and Tracy Dowd, real estate agent.
Children of Fallen Heros plans to build a retreat and education center in Moore County — the first of its kind here.
Kenneth Wasley, founder and president of CFH signed the closing documents this May for the 82-acre property, located off Morrison Bridge Road, outside of Vass and close to Fort Bragg.
CFH is a nonprofit organization that supports children and surviving spouses of fallen first responders and military, including caregivers and foster children. It was established in 2015, but the group’s efforts started over a decade ago, Wasley said.
“It’s not about my logo. It's not about our nonprofit name. It's about serving and giving to others. That's life's purpose,” Wasley said.
Twenty-four of the 82 acres will serve as the footprint for the center, which will have a wide range of features to “enhance education and promote growth, healing and well-being,” Wasley said.
Early plans for the center include a 20,000 square-foot building for events and special occasions, multiple classrooms, greenhouses, agricultural fields, housing and a lake.
The center will host an array of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) programs, with hands-on classes in agriculture, canine and animal wildlife rescue, equine, scuba, drones, robotics, fishing and more.
Wasley said this place will be like nothing he’s ever seen.
“This will be the Disneyland of retreats for those families,” Wasley said. “And there’s never been one built like this, ever, in Moore County.”
The establishment of the retreat and education center is an emotional experience for Wasley. This year marks the 50th anniversary of his father’s death. Sgt. Michael Wasley was a member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, Golden Knights, and one of the 14 who died in the 1973 plane crash in Silk Hope, N.C.
Wasley also shared a more recent experience of losing his nephew, Dylan, to a drunk driver.
“With no remaining bloodline in the family, the Retreat and Education Center serves as an important legacy to honor and remember his loved ones,” Wasley shared in an email with The Pilot.
One theme that pervades CFH is “taking a negative and turning it into a positive,” Wasley said.
Work is set to begin this month and he hopes to open the retreat next year. He’s looking to work with a robotics company that manufactures and engineers houses — a faster form of construction. One company can build 12 to 16 houses in a day, he said.
CFH currently offers many of the programs listed above and others to blend education and care for children and families of fallen heroes. CFH also hosts parachute demonstrations to raise awareness, support groups and memorial activities. The group is well-known for parachuting into the Southern Pines Veterans Parade and the Festival D'Avion.
