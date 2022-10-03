A lack of sufficient childcare in Moore County has left many parents on long waitlists, in search of out-of-county facilities, or simply without options.
Aberdeen mother Alexis Taylor joined multiple local waitlists, the shortest of which may offer her a spot in six months. She’s since added to her commute by enrolling her daughter in a Raeford daycare.
“Some centers started telling me it wasn’t even worth me adding my name to their waitlist because it was so long,” she says. “One center has over 400 children on their waitlist and another has over 125.”
Rachel Copeland and her husband have fostered 15 children, aged newborn to six, since 2016. When the family moved from Wake to Moore County, the first thing she did was try to connect with childcare centers.
“In about half of the instances, I never received a follow-up or call back,” Copeland says. “One time, I received an email follow-up years later asking if I still wanted to be kept on the waiting list. Without reliable childcare, we can not work and provide a home for kids in foster care at the same time.”
The couple are currently not fostering children as a result.
While childcare centers have trouble finding employees, nannies have no shortage of work. Moore County native Abbey George founded Sandhills Nanny Co. to help make connections between families and private childcare providers. Her service, which matches vetted nannies to local children, currently works with 400 families.
“I know the waitlists were bad way back when,” she says. “But even now, I have moms who come to me who tried to get on a waitlist when they were pregnant and never got a call back, and are saying their only option left was to quit their job or hire a nanny.”
Community Seeks Help
During a series of discussions the Moore County Chamber of Commerce held earlier this year to discuss the county’s workforce, “the first immediate need we were asked to address was childcare,” said Jana Walding, the chamber’s director of operations.
A task force of county employers and members of Moore County Partners for Children and Families was formed to study the problem, with the goal of increasing childcare availability.
That group has determined through research and informal surveys that some of Moore County’s largest childcare barriers are insufficient instructors for infant care and a lack of facilities that support guardians and employees with untraditional hours, such as evening shifts.
Residents in northern Moore County are especially in need, the task force found, being among the 44 percent of North Carolina residents who live in a “childcare desert,” an area with little to no childcare access.
“I think the issue, nationally and in Moore County, is there aren’t enough people to fill positions,” says Linda Parsons, Moore County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. “With positions not being filled, the waitlists are getting longer.”
Childcare Centers Decrease
The task force based many of its findings on a childcare report issued by Partners for Children and Families Moore County in 2019. Back then, Moore County had 67 licensed child care facilities, down from 125 licensed facilities in 2005. Of the 67 licensed facilities, 33 were childcare centers, 19 were programs housed in homes, six were public school programs, six were church programs and four were federally funded Head Start centers. Forty-one of them accepted infants.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Moore County currently has 68 licensed childcare facilities.
“Each year, we see an increase in the number and intensity of state requirements for licensed facilities. Providers often have difficulty keeping up,” the Partners for Children and Family report states, noting that those who do increase the amount of licensing and certifications, lower teacher/child ratios, and improve facilities — costly changes that are passed on to parents.
Workers in Short Supply
The local Partners for Children and Families’ 2019 report shows employees working in licensed child care facilities had decreased from a peak of 483 in 2009 to 398 in 2019. Again, despite demand, the early care workforce has decreased, by more than 60 people in Moore County and more than 2,000 statewide.
Susan Wright, program coordinator and Professor for the Early Childhood Education Program at Sandhills Community College, says there is no shortage of students enrolled.
“The problem is keeping them working in the field after they graduate. Historically, childcare workers are not paid well and I can not guarantee that my students, after getting a two-year degree, are going to make a liveable wage.”
Many childcare facilities offer part-time work to avoid offering benefits to their employees, she said, adding that “the behavioral needs of the children and family have been quite intense and our students have too much on their plate in classrooms.”
In 1999, Wright helped start Eagles’ Nest Childcare, an onsite daycare facility at Vass Lakeview Elementary, because she could not find childcare for her daughter while she worked at the school during the day. She then founded Little People Loving and Learning at Southern Pines Methodist Church, which she ran for 10 years before moving to SCC.
“After 30 years in the field, I have not seen early childhood educators make a difference alone,” she said. “We are battling many of the same issues now that we were back then, so I am really excited to see the community task force tackle this issue … it’s no longer just early childhood educators involved, but many others in the community that have the skills and the desire to collaborate to make a difference.”
Working to Find Solutions
In April, the North Carolina Division of Child Development and Early Education, in partnership with Smart Start, created The Child Care WAGE$ program.
“I think that we have more of a shortage of workers and part of that relates to low wages, about $9 per hour,” says Stuart Mills, Executive Director of Partners for Children and Families Moore County. “We’re trying to adjust that with this program.”
The program grants supplemental wages to childcare providers who have been working in a licensed facility with children aged birth to 5, for 10 hours or more per week, for six months or more. Since its inception, 4,018 workers have received supplemental pay.
To further help the business community, the Chamber’s Task Force has been in contact with Sandhills Community College to discuss ways to encourage Early Education graduates to work in local facilities. It has also explored partnerships with Moore County Schools to create options for families already utilizing MCS spaces.
“It’s a long process of employers figuring out what’s right for their employees,” Parsons said.
Serena Lovely is a contributor for The Pilot and The Sway. Reach her at serena@itsthesway.com.
