Chick-fil-A is planning to move from its location on US 15/501 to a new building where the Golden Corral used to be.
According to the Southern Pines Planning Department, the site of the new Chick-fil-A restaurant is on Turner Street, also off of 501. A 4,948 square foot facility will be built for the fast-food restaurant, including space for a double-lane drive thru with a 96 car capacity. That's more stacking than the town of Southern Pines has even seen, Town Manager Reagan Parsons said.
Steve Malloy, an architect representing Chick-fil-A, said the project is in its early stages. Construction of the new facility will require demolition of the former building.
However, Mallow said progress will be swift once the developers go-ahead from the town and architectural review sorted. If all goes according to plan, Malloy guesses the new facility could open by the end of the year.
The council will formally consider the development at the upcoming business meeting on Tuesday, April 12.
