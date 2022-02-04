A Robbins man who is believed to have been involved in a pair of Robbins area vehicle robberies was arrested following a chase that led authorities into Randolph County on Wednesday, the Moore County Sheriff's Office announced.
Corey Tyler Hussey, 22, was arrested Wednesday after the Sheriff's Office obtained warrants for his arrest following an investigation into the two separate incidents in the Robbins area last month.
"Hussey led sheriff’s investigators in a brief vehicle pursuit from northern Moore County into Randolph County," the release said.
The release went on to say, Moore County investigators, with the assistance of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, located and arrested Hussey at a residence in Randolph County where he was found in possession of a firearm and methamphetamine.
Randolph County charged Hussey with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and injury to personal property. Moore County charged him with four counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony flee to elude.
Hussey was admitted to the Moore County Detention Center under a $110,000 secured bond pending a first court appearance in Moore County District Court on Tuesday.
On Jan. 20, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny of two four-wheelers and a trailer from a residence and 11 days later a separate report of a larceny of a motor vehicle was submitted.
At the time of these offenses, Hussey was out on a $100,000 secured bond resulting from charges of second-degree arson and resisting a public officer in May 2021. That bond was revoked.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other investigation is requested to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 910-947-4444.
