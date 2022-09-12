One of the Sandhills' best-equipped entertainment venues — Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, on the campus of Sandhills Community College — boasts a legendary lineup this season with music, theatre, dance and comedy.
Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) brings one-of-a-kind shows from Broadway, Hollywood and Las Vegas performers right to our backyard. Single tickets are on sale now, but newly created ticket packages ensure you’ll always have a preferred seat.
Klea Blackhurst
Thursday, Sept. 29: A constant delight, Klea sings The Merm’s trademark songs and brings a fresh perspective to her life story as a great American folk tale in a show that's far from a simple imitation.
Friday, Oct. 21: Whether you’ve loved her since “The Love Boat” or discovered her through “Dancing with the Stars” or “Thumbelina,” the unmissable, unsinkable singer/guitarist/comedian legend Charo — known for defying expectations throughout her career — performs at BPAC for one night only.
Saturday, Jan. 28: The performer and panelist from Fox News Channel’s “Gutfeld!” will bring his smart, deliciously funny brand of stand-up comedy to the stage. Joe’s special on Dry Bar Comedy — “Dating Over 40 is Like Thrift Store Shopping” — has nearly 5 million views.
Friday, March 3: The classic vocal/instrumental group will sing and play beloved Great American Songbook standards with their instantly recognizable joyful sound. Their amazing musicianship remains timeless.
Friday, March 31: The Tony-Award-winning Broadway star, currently playing Aurora Fane on HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” live in concert. If you saw the PBS broadcasts of the Broadway at Lincoln Center productions of “The King and I” and “South Pacific,” that’s Kelli as Mrs. Anna and Nellie Forbush. See this award-winner in action.
