John McDonald, left, Brent Tanner and Anton Sadovnikov are sworn into the Carthage Board of Commissioners on Dec. 20, 2021.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

The Carthage Board of Commissioners is primarily composed of new members following the swearing in of John McDonald, Anton Sadovnikov and Brent Tanner on Monday.

The new commissioners were the top vote-getters in November’s municipal election. They replace Milton Dowdy, Christopher Nance and Dustin Smith, who all decided not to seek re-election

McDonald is a Carthage native and a retired highway-construction engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation. A graduate of N.C. State University, he was elected supervisor of the county’s Soil and Water Conservation District in 2010 but did not seek a second term.

Sadovnikov received his bachelor’s degree in corporate financing and accounting from Bentley University. He worked in financial services for the healthcare industry before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he continues to serve as a Green Beret.

Tanner is a local attorney specializing in family law. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a doctorate from the Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law at Campbell University.

The three men shared the same Bible while taking their oath of office, which was administered by outgoing Clerk of Court Susan Hicks. Their arrival comes at what could be a critical juncture for the county seat, where a series of planned development projects is expected to spur unprecedented growth over the next few years.

