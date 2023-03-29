With the General Assembly voting to override Governor Roy Cooper's veto of Senate Bill 41, the purchase of a pistol in North Carolina no longer comes with the need of a purchase permit through the local sheriff's office.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced on a Facebook post Wednesday it has stopped processing pistol purchase permit applications including pending applications.
The veto override means any person who wants to purchase or transfer a handgun in North Carolina no longer has to apply to the sheriff for a pistol purchase permit.
There is still a background check in place through a firearms dealer for a firearm of any kind. The background check required under current law and either be sold the handgun or denied sale if the background check indicates the person is disqualified from possessing a firearm.
Criminal penalties still apply for anyone that knowingly transfers a handgun to a person who may not lawfully possess the firearm (such as a convicted felon). Therefore, it is important for citizens to remember that anyone wishing to obtain or transfer any firearm, including a handgun, must still comply with federal and State laws governing who may lawfully possess a firearm.
While the purchase permit process has changed, North Carolina's concealed handgun laws have not changed. The Sheriff's Office said any person residing in Moore County wishing to carry a concealed handgun in North Carolina must still apply for and be issued a concealed handgun permit by the Sheriff.
For additional information contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931
