The Moore County Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for the 2021/2022 Moore County Leadership Institute (MCLI). For 32 years, this comprehensive program has created an environment where participants can discover Moore County, expand their networks, grow leadership skills, and serve the community.
More than 600 individuals have participated in MCLI since its inception.
The pandemic presented challenges with meeting in person throughout 2020, therefore, the Chamber’s staff went back to the drawing board to structure the program in a way that follow’s COVID-19 protocols. MLCI now has two options for enrollment: a fall course beginning in August 2021, and a winter course in January of 2022. Each course will run 11-months and will be capped at 15 participants.
The overall mission of the MLCI program is to cultivate and connect Moore County leaders. Participants are provided the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally via programs with community leaders and experts to learn about local history, business challenges, civic issues, community involvement and receive targeted leadership development training.
“Effective leaders are open-minded and willing to strive to move forward for a brighter future. The MCLI program helps participants understand the dynamics of effective leadership and decision making,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of the Moore County Chamber of Commerce. “Participants study our community infrastructure, analyze their own individual leadership styles, and further develop their communication skills. MCLI challenges emerging and existing leaders in our community to expand their professional network, develop a systemic understanding of how our community works, and examine potential solutions to the important issues that impact Moore County’s future.”
Chamber member businesses and community leaders within Moore County interested in participating in MCLI should visit www.moorecountychamber.com, or contact the Chamber to obtain a copy of the application.
The fee to participate in the 11-month program is $1,095 for Chamber members or $1395 others and includes a two-day retreat, all meals and course materials. Applicants are not guaranteed selection into the program.
There is a $25 non-refundable application fee. Applications will be accepted through June 15, 2021 at 5 p.m. Notification to all participants will occur in July.
If you have questions regarding the MCLI program, call Jana Volitis at (910) 692.3926 or email jvolitis@moorecountychamber.com.
