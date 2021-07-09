The North Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Century Farm Program is looking for farms that have been in continuous family ownership for 100 years or more to join the nearly 2,000 farms in the program. The program exists to honor farms for their longstanding contributions to North Carolina’s rich agricultural heritage.
Every four years, N.C. State Fair hosts a reunion to recognize Century Farm families. This year’s event will be held Oct. 18th and will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Century Farm Program.
There are 1,950 member farms in the program, with 97 of the state’s 100 counties represented. Century Farms represent a small fraction of the total 52,000 farms in North Carolina.
Moore County’s Century Farms
Highlanders Farm: J. Sam Blue (1804)
Lucille C. Cameron (1778)
Tri-C Farms: Thomas H. Cameron (1778)
Henry Lester Caviness, Helen Caviness
Dianne S. Clinton, Gayle Speight Manos, Kevin Speight (1883)
Billy M. Cole, Betty Cole (1861)
Hare Heritage Farm: Russell Hare, Franklin Hare (1764)
Harrington Acres: Alice Ann Hyman, Robert J. Hyman Jr. (1870)
William Wade & Dora Thomas Hurley Farm: Samuel N. Hurley, Faith H. McArthur, Richard S. Hurley (1850)
Lawhon Farm: David Lawhon (1836)
Tommy Loving, Eddie Loving (1899)
G & M Farm: Macy Graham McKenzie (1910)
Martha McDonald McLeod (1777)
John Lauchlin Monroe, Evelyn Bruton Monroe, Sons (1856)
Garner Farm: Faye G. Nall
Nall Farm: Harold M. Nall, Sr. (1915)
Martha C. Owen (1778)
Billy J. Poley
Clara Cameron Privott (1778)
Riddle Farms: Leona T. Riddle (1915)
Teresa Southern, Denice Lawrence
Sandy M. Stewart (1779)
Bradley Lynn Wadsworth (1812)
Laura P. Younts Living Trust, Carl M. Younts (1910)
The date in the parentheses is the oldest date that we have on file of the land being in the family.
To be eligible for the program, the farm must be in continuous ownership by your family for 100 years or more. Applications can be found at http://www.ncagr.gov/ and are accepted continuously throughout the year. Proof of land ownership must be submitted with the application.
