Could it be Moore County’s own version of a baby boom? The county saw one of the largest percentage increases in the number of children in the state over the last decade, according to recently released U.S. Census data.
The data show that the local child population increased 12.4 percent with the addition of 2,366 more individuals under the age of 18 years.
As one would expect, metropolitan areas, notably Wake (Raleigh) and Mecklenburg (Charlotte) saw the biggest increases in the number of children, followed by counties in closer proximity to these urban areas, such as Cabarrus, Durham and Johnston.
According to data analysis by Carolina Demography, Cabarrus (19.4 percent), Johnston (19 percent), Wake (14.8 percent), had the largest percentage increases in child population, followed by Pender and Moore (12.4 percent) counties. Pender County is located on the North Carolina coast, just north of Wilmington.
It is worth noting that the increased number of children is in proportion to the area’s overall growth. In 2010, individuals under the age of 18 made up 21.7 percent of Moore County’s overall population, versus 21.6 percent in 2020.
By comparison, children made up only the slimmest margin of statewide population growth — at 0.01 percent, or up 2,654 children — versus a 12.4 percent increase in adults over the age of 18, up 901,25112 over the last 10 years.
The 2020 Census redistricting file released earlier this month offers a limited view of population information, identifying those of voting-age by subtracting those under 18 years from the total population count. More detailed information with specific age groups broken out is expected to be released later this year.
Linda Parsons, president and CEO of the Moore County Chamber of Commerce, said the area’s quality of life is a factor for attracting and retaining families.
“We are able to offer parks, libraries and the services our communities present with the convenience of being able to travel between these communities relatively quickly,” she said. “I realize some days people feel our traffic increase has been exponential. But for many people living here, you can buy a house that is within walking distance to stores, restaurants and parks.”
Moore County also includes diversity in educational opportunities, including public schools, charter schools and private schools.
“This is what you’d expect to find in a metro area and here we have it within a very drivable community,” Parsons said. “Yes, our housing price point has gone up but it is still attractive, particularly when you have so many people who can work remotely these days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.