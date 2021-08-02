Count on Moore Census 2020

The Census Bureau will provide redistricting data by Aug. 16 in the legacy format that state officials have used the last two decades. Data included will consist of 2020 Census population counts by race, Hispanic origin, and voting age, as well as housing unit data for counties, places, census tracts and blocks.

The same data will be released again by Sep. 30 in an easier-to-use format, the agency announced Monday.

Census data is used to determine the number of seats each state holds in Congress and how more than $675 billion in federal funds are distributed back to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses.

Earlier this year, the Census Bureau announced preliminary state population data according to results of the 2020 Census.

State population counts are used to apportion the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The apportionment population consists of the resident population of the 50 states, plus the overseas military and federal civilian employees and their dependents living with them who could be allocated to a home state.

North Carolina gained a 14th seat in the U.S. House of Representatives as a result of the 2020 Census, with a recorded population of 10,453,948 individuals.

As a result, U.S. House districts will need to be redrawn to account for this change, as well as population changes over the decade.

Moore County has shifted between congressional districts frequently in the last decade. The most recent map, approved in 2019, split Moore County between the 8th and 9th districts mostly along a north/south boundary line.

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson represents the 8th District which encompasses much of the northern end of the county including Carthage, Cameron, Vass, Bensalem, Deep River and High Falls, Little River, Robbins and Westmoore precincts. U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop represents the 9th District which carries all of the precincts in southern Moore County including Aberdeen, Pinehurst, Pinebluff, Seven Lakes, Southern Pines, and West End. Several precincts, including Whispering Pines and Eastwood, were split between the two districts.

