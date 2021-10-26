The Festival D’Avion, a two-day celebration of freedom and flight that honors the men and women of the U.S. military, returns to the Moore County Airport on Oct. 29-30.

Aircraft enthusiasts and kids of all ages will have the opportunity to get up close to vintage and modern aircraft from the 1940s to the present, along with the ability to see modern military aircraft and meet members of the armed forces.

"We are blessed to have numerous military installations scattered across the state of North Carolina, including nearby Fort Bragg, that help keep all of us safe here and abroad,” said Peter Stilwell, who founded Tarheel Festivals LLC, the parent company of the Festival D’Avion and Pinehurst Barbecue Festival, along with David Droschak.

“It’s truly a humbling experience to be able to honor these heroic individuals in a family-friendly environment.”

This weekend’s Festival D’Avion experiences include:

Displays of vintage and modern aircraft

A "classic car corral" with vintage autos, fire engines and police vehicles

Performances by Eagles tribute band On The Border, local band The Shoppe Girls and the 82nd Airborne Division All American Chorus

A Runway 5k, presented by RIOT

Precision skydiving demonstrations organized by the Children of Fallen Heroes organization, performances by the Bandit Flight Team and an appearance by the Golden Knights

Paid helicopter and plane tours

Kids activities including inflatables, a trunk-or-treat and costume contest, carnival games and prizes

A variety of food and beverage options will be available from area and regional food trucks, craft beer breweries, North Carolina wineries and vendors.

Tickets start at $15. Options include admission to a Friday night concert, Saturday's festivities, or discounted access to both. Kids 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult, and military discounts are also available.

Registration for the Runway 5k run/walk is $35 and includes festival admission. Trophies will be awarded for the top first overall male and female winner, and medals will be awarded for the top winners in each age category. Commemorative Festival D’Avion coins will be provided for all participants.

Purchase tickets online or learn more at www.festivaldavion.com

