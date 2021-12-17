Helping a Hero and Bass Pro Shops will present Army Sgt. (Ret.) Joseph Bartel and his family the keys to their specially adapted home on Monday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m, at 700 Winds Way, in Aberdeen.
Special guests for the event include Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops, country music star Lee Greenwood, a National Ambassador of Helping a Hero who will sing ‘God Bless the USA,’ and Congressman Dan Bishop.
Bartel, who lost his leg in Iraq, and his family will be moving into this new wheelchair accessible home just days before Christmas. The public is invited and encouraged to attend this patriotic celebration to say thank you for your service to this wounded hero.
Pinehurst-based Caviness Land Development President, P.J. Gay said, “Caviness Land Development is honored to lead this build. The outpouring of support from our subcontractors and suppliers shows gratitude for the service and sacrifice of Sergeant Bartel and all of our wounded heroes.”
The 3,300-square-foot home in Winds Way Farms subdivision will make daily living easier for Bartel. It features wider doors, a roll in shower, a roll under sink, an adapted toilet area, and other safety features. This home includes a screened in porch backing up to mature trees and will provide Joe the peaceful setting needed to rebuild his life.
NASCAR’s Richard Childress hosted Helping a Hero’s Lee Greenwood Patriot Awards where Morris, of Bass Pro Shops, announced he would fund 10 Helping a Hero homes. In addition, he has pledged 25 percent of the funding needed for the next 100 homes. Helping a Hero and Johnny Morris have launched the 100 Homes Challenge and invite Americans and companies to join the challenge to fully fund these 100 homes.
Bartel is the first home recipient of the 10 homes donated through Morris of Bass Pro Shops.
“Christine and I are overwhelmed by the generosity of Johnny Morris and Bass Pro Shops. Helping a Hero designed this home with my personal independence in mind. This Helping a Hero home is the best Christmas present I could have ever imagined,” she said.
Bartel grew up in Alaska, the oldest of seven children. He loved hunting, fishing and competing in track. In 2000, he joined the Marines and deployed with the Marines for nine months during the initial invasion of Iraq. A few years later, he joined the Army and on his second deployment to Iraq, where he lost his leg in battle and was forced to medically retire.
For more information on the HelpingAHero.org Home Program, visit the website at www.helpingahero.org.
